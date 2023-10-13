Cardano's Midnight Superpowers Uncovered: Details

article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Cardano founder reveals Midnight Protocol's core mission
Fri, 10/13/2023 - 07:55
Cardano's Midnight Superpowers Uncovered: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano (ADA) has been making the rounds lately with its newly introduced sidechain, the Midnight Protocol. Taking to its official account on X social media, the protocol, through Input Output Global (IOG) founder Charles Hoskinson, revealed its core visions. These are based on three concepts, including freedom of Association, freedom of Commerce, and freedom of Expression, collectively called ACE.

Related
Cardano Founder Underlines Important Aspects of Upcoming Midnight

Hoskinson highlighted in what appears to be a lecture that Midnight was born to address these concerns by giving stakeholders in the digital currency ecosystem an opportunity to gain access to needed tools, with privacy infused at its core.

Cardano is one of the latest innovations from IOG that has been placed on a revolutionary path to further position the networks on the map as one of the most active blockchains around. While IOG has launched other products thus far this year, including its flagship wallet Lace, it presents the Midnight protocol as an important one that also showcases the strength of its sidechain toolkit.

While the Cardano Midnight protocol has been under development since at least last year, it was opened to developers for registration earlier this month. The protocol was also placed on the front burner when the official X account was opened earlier this month as well.

Related
Cardano Top Wallet Gets Major Upgrade With New Release

Building to correct its flaws

Over the past few months, the developmental efforts of Cardano have not necessarily translated into visible price growth on its native coin, ADA. In fact, the profitability of Cardano's wallets slipped to its lowest level, as more than 93% of addresses registered on the protocol are now in losses.

Though Cardano has been quite active in terms of developer activities, it is believed that the protocol may need to remain consistent in terms of its developmental activities. The assumption is that with time and the proliferation of applications that can drive usage, ADA is bound to pick up momentum eventually.

#Cardano
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Options Worth $640 Million Set to Expire
2023/10/13 07:55
Bitcoin (BTC) Options Worth $640 Million Set to Expire
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Finally Reaches This Substantial Support Level
2023/10/13 07:55
XRP Finally Reaches This Substantial Support Level
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) Discount Keeps Plunging
2023/10/13 07:55
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) Discount Keeps Plunging
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya