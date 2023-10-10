Cardano Top Wallet Gets Major Upgrade With New Release

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano lightweight Web3 wallet Lace has gotten a new upgrade with its 1.6 release. The Lace team excitedly announces the launch of the 1.6 version, which brings improvements and gives users more control over multi-staking.

#LacePlatform 1.6 is even easier to use. You can now customize your #multistaking ratios by percentage, from one easy-to-use interface. Plus you can view all your selected pools at the top of the Browse Pools tab + other fixes. Read the latest now. https://t.co/cIVyPqqnEi pic.twitter.com/5j7TO9xon9 — lace.io (@lace_io) October 10, 2023

It should be recalled that in September, the multi-staking feature was introduced through the 1.5 release. Lace's multi-delegation, or multi-staking feature, allows users to distribute their ADA stake over several pools. The feature allows stake delegation to up to five stake pools from a single account in its initial stage.

Users can now stake as much or as little as they choose in each of up to five stake pools in their multi-staking selection with the new 1.6 release. Users can also view and adjust the ratios of all their stake pools by adding or subtracting a percentage from an easy-to-use interface using this feature, which was provided as part of version 1.6.

As part of the improvements, users can now see all the pools they have picked for multi-staking at the top of the Browse Pools tab. In addition, for better navigation, "tooltips" have been added to each of the column titles. Users can also quickly configure their recovery phrase.

Lace 1.6 now displays funds from all addresses appropriately after multi-staking, as well as an accurate calculation if a pool is removed. On the mainnet, the staking summary will no longer show ADA rewards.

Since its mainnet introduction in April 2023, the Lace light wallet platform has gone through multiple upgrades, adding new features and improving usability regularly.

Last month, Lace's usability saw an expansion with the addition of the multi-staking feature, which allows users to delegate their ADA to multiple stake pools, further decentralizing the ecosystem.