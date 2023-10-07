Cardano (ADA) Outshines DOT, LINK, ETH in This Area: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Cardano (ADA) blockchain protocol has once again shown its prowess in relation to developmental activity in the Web3.0 world. According to an insight shared by crypto analytics provider Santiment, Cardano is currently ranked as the most prominent blockchain network in terms of developmental activities as measured by GitHub commits in the past month.

Per the Santiment data, Cardano is currently above other competing chains like Polkadot (DOT) and Kusama (KSM), both of which occupy the second position. Other ranked protocols include Hedera (HBAR), Vegan Protocol (VEGA), Chainlink (LINK), Status (SNT), DFinity (ICP), Cosmos (ATOM) and Ethereum (ETH).

Cardano has always been fronted as a protocol with a vibrant developer base. While some critics always flag the Cardano claims, the GitHub commits are proof of how robust and decentralized its developer base is. Other highly acclaimed protocols, including XRPL and Shibarium, were not featured in the latest ranking, a showcase of how vibrant those ranked.

Polkadot, for instance, reported its actual GitHub commits for the third quarter that ended Sept. 30 as one of the highlights of its growth for the period. As reported by U.Today, the actual Polkadot GitHub commits came in at 49,000, complementing the current Santiment data.

Growth translation on Cardano

The Cardano protocol has been showcasing the works of its developers as always embodied in key updates that are often shared weekly. From tokens deployed to works on Mithril, Hydra Head and Project Catalyst, the efforts of the developers resident on the Cardano protocol remain visible.

Despite these active developer activities, there has not been much visible growth in the price of ADA. Besides its price being down by 0.97% in the past 24 hours, ADA has been facing a somewhat downward trend in different metrics, including its being toppled by Solana (SOL) in the Grayscale smart contract fund.