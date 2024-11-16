Cardano's Hoskinson Goes to SpaceX, ADA Price Reacts

Cardano co-founder has shared information on his trip to Elon Musk’s SpaceX and discussions that took place.

In his recent YouTube vlog, he mentions going to SpaceX headquarters in California: “I’m back from California, where I recently visited the SpaceX team and had a chance to tour their entire facility. They build a rocket every two days—these guys are on fire! I’ve never seen a company that is well-run, with people who are so smart and motivated in their jobs.”

In addition, Hoskinson praised Musk and his venture: “It is one of the greatest achievements of the 21st century to build a company like that, and it’s also just great to interact with people who really enjoy their work. Every single person I interacted with there was passionate and fired up, saying things like, “We’re going to Mars! Mission to Mars—we’re making this happen.””

Advertisement

While Hoskinson didn’t disclose specific details of his visit due to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), he hinted that discussions were ongoing and promised to share more when possible.

“Anyway, we were discussing some things that are still under NDA, so I can’t talk about it yet, but when I can, I will,” he noted.

In a recent post on X, Hoskinson has also debunked speculations on his future appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast:

I'm seeing a lot of posts about me going on the Joe Rogan Experience. I'm not currently scheduled to go on Joe. Everyone needs to be accurate and not spread rumors. I'll be the first to let all of you know if I'm going on JRE — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) November 15, 2024

ADA price goes ballistic

Cardano’s ada token has experienced some very impressive gains lately, climbing almost 70% over the last seven days, with market cap up 23.4% and trading volume up 149.48% to a whopping $4.87B.

The cryptocurrency reached as much as $0.76 on Friday. At press time, the 9th cryptocurrency by market cap is traded at $0.72 as an aftermath of minor correction.

Considering its current price outlook, top market analyst Ali Martinez has shared a chart that predicts the price of ADA might reach an all-time high (ATH) of $6 in the coming years.

The projection for Cardano’s growth has sparked excitement within the ecosystem, with the broader community showing confidence in ADA’s potential to reach significant heights.

Despite the optimism, analyst Ali Martinez offers a more conservative outlook, suggesting that Cardano may reach this growth by September 2025. His analysis draws on the historical context of the COVID-19 crash, when ADA’s price plummeted to as low as $0.03, highlighting the coin's potential for recovery and future gains.