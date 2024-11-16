    Cardano's Hoskinson Goes to SpaceX, ADA Price Reacts

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    What did Charles Hoskinson discuss with Elon Musk’s SpaceX?
    Sat, 16/11/2024 - 8:19
    Cardano's Hoskinson Goes to SpaceX, ADA Price Reacts
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano co-founder has shared information on his trip to Elon Musk’s SpaceX and discussions that took place.

    In his recent YouTube vlog, he mentions going to SpaceX headquarters in California: “I’m back from California, where I recently visited the SpaceX team and had a chance to tour their entire facility. They build a rocket every two days—these guys are on fire! I’ve never seen a company that is well-run, with people who are so smart and motivated in their jobs.”

    Related
    Cardano Will Surpass Bitcoin and Ethereum, Charles Hoskinson Hints Timeline
    Sat, 10/19/2024 - 13:35
    Cardano Will Surpass Bitcoin and Ethereum, Charles Hoskinson Hints Timeline
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    Cardano's Hoskinson Goes to SpaceX, ADA Price Reacts
    Shytoshi Kusama Keeps SHIB Army Guessing About New Cryptic Tweet – Big Partnership Coming?
    CFTC Approves Bitcoin ETF Options, BTC Price Soars Above $91,000
    XRP To $1 Attempt Again? 37 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB): Is This Enough? Next Solana (SOL) Surge Can Bring It to $300

    In addition, Hoskinson praised Musk and his venture: “It is one of the greatest achievements of the 21st century to build a company like that, and it’s also just great to interact with people who really enjoy their work. Every single person I interacted with there was passionate and fired up, saying things like, “We’re going to Mars! Mission to Mars—we’re making this happen.””

    Advertisement

    While Hoskinson didn’t disclose specific details of his visit due to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), he hinted that discussions were ongoing and promised to share more when possible.

    Related
    Elon Musk’s Reaction Triggered by Bitcoin El Salvador President: Details
    Tue, 10/29/2024 - 14:48
    Elon Musk’s Reaction Triggered by Bitcoin El Salvador President: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    “Anyway, we were discussing some things that are still under NDA, so I can’t talk about it yet, but when I can, I will,” he noted. 

    In a recent post on X, Hoskinson has also debunked speculations on his future appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast:

    ADA price goes ballistic

    Cardano’s ada token has experienced some very impressive gains lately, climbing almost 70% over the last seven days, with market cap up 23.4% and trading volume up 149.48% to a whopping $4.87B.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Price Might Reach $6 If History Repeats
    Fri, 11/15/2024 - 15:57
    Cardano (ADA) Price Might Reach $6 If History Repeats
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    The cryptocurrency reached as much as $0.76 on Friday. At press time, the 9th cryptocurrency by market cap is traded at $0.72 as an aftermath of minor correction.

    Considering its current price outlook, top market analyst Ali Martinez has shared a chart that predicts the price of ADA might reach an all-time high (ATH) of $6 in the coming years. 

    The projection for Cardano’s growth has sparked excitement within the ecosystem, with the broader community showing confidence in ADA’s potential to reach significant heights. 

    Despite the optimism, analyst Ali Martinez offers a more conservative outlook, suggesting that Cardano may reach this growth by September 2025. His analysis draws on the historical context of the COVID-19 crash, when ADA’s price plummeted to as low as $0.03, highlighting the coin's potential for recovery and future gains.

    #Charles Hoskinson
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 16, 2024 - 8:02
    Shytoshi Kusama Keeps SHIB Army Guessing About New Cryptic Tweet – Big Partnership Coming?
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 16, 2024 - 6:19
    CFTC Approves Bitcoin ETF Options, BTC Price Soars Above $91,000
    News
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Prop365 Launches: New Prop Trading Platform
    A New Era of Player-Controlled Worlds: MetaGravity’s Vision with Edge of Chaos
    Prosper enters into long-term agreement with BITMAIN to provide Bitcoin miner hosting services
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano's Hoskinson Goes to SpaceX, ADA Price Reacts
    Shytoshi Kusama Keeps SHIB Army Guessing About New Cryptic Tweet – Big Partnership Coming?
    CFTC Approves Bitcoin ETF Options, BTC Price Soars Above $91,000
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD