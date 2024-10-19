Advertisement
    Cardano Will Surpass Bitcoin and Ethereum, Charles Hoskinson Hints Timeline

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Cardano founder just issued another big projection on coin's future
    Sat, 19/10/2024 - 13:35
    Cardano Will Surpass Bitcoin and Ethereum, Charles Hoskinson Hints Timeline
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson is quite confident of what the Layer-1 blockchain network can achieve in a few years. He recently stated that the Cardano network will see the achievements of Bitcoin (BTC) and the Ethereum (ETH) network in the next 10 years.

    Cardano's strategic future vision

    During the much-anticipated fourth annual Cardano Summit 2024 community event in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Hoskinson acknowledged the milestones Cardano has recorded in seven years. These include scaling to an 11-figure network, gathering millions of users and becoming the largest research group in the world.

    Looking forward to the future, Hoskinson noted that Cardano will be larger than both Ethereum and Bitcoin in another decade. Furthermore, he foresees major governments running on the Cardano network infrastructure. These increased use cases and functionalities will hinge on these entities' trust in the network.

    This strategic vision, outlined by Hoskinson, will mark a pivotal move for the Cardano ecosystem and the broader crypto community.

    ADA price enters bull sentiment

    Noteworthy, this projection comes only a few days after a debate sprung up on crypto X on the flexibility of Cardano smart contracts compared to their Ethereum counterparts. Over time, the Cardano protocol has proven to be rigid when taking user instructions to process.

    However, Hoskinson spotlighted an upcoming upgrade that will seek to change this narrative overall. This proposal, among other features, brings some advantages to its composability and the Babel fees it offers.

    Meanwhile, the ADA price is exhibiting signs of positive sentiment. The coin's price has increased by more than 2% in the past 24 hours — 2.08% — and is currently resting at $0.355. This shows that the altcoin has reached its earlier predicted resistance level, with a likely push toward $0.4.

    Should the bull momentum continue, ADA may soar to its 52-week high on the Uptober rally sentiment.

    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

