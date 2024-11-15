Cardano (ADA) Price Might Reach $6 If History Repeats

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano (ADA) has continued to impress the broader digital currency ecosystem after a brief correction spotted over the past 24 hours. Considering its current price outlook, top market analyst Ali Martinez has shared a chart that predicts the price of ADA might reach an all-time high (ATH) of $6 in the coming years. This projection is met with positive ecosystem hype, a signal that the broader community believes in ADA’s potential to attain this height.

Cardano historical appeal

At the time of writing, Cardano's price has jumped by 22.34% in the past 24 hours to $0.6736. This implies that for Cardano to attain the projected price level, the coin will have to climb by over 800% to hit the $6 level.

Despite how large this potential growth is, Ali Martinez offers a rather conservative timeline for the coin to attain this level. Notably, the analyst pegged September 2025 as the timeline to watch. His analysis dates back to the COVID-19 crash era, when the price of Cardano dropped as low as $0.03.

The coin has pulled off many stunning recovery moves from that point to its all-time high above $3. While Cardano has never tested $6, Martinez is convinced it can work wonders if it achieves a similar recovery rate from the lowest level four years ago.

Community advantage

With the Cardano ecosystem now in the Voltaire era through the Chang hard fork, there is enhanced trust in the community. More ADA holders have a direct stake in the protocol through decentralized governance.

This sense of belonging has helped reboot ADA's overall appeal and demand. While its decentralization process is not fully developed yet, by 2025, the governance system will have evolved, placing ADA at the forefront of the L1 evolution.

Charles Hoskinson’s prediction that Cardano will surpass Bitcoin and Ethereum suggests that the $6 prediction is achievable.