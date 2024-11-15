    Cardano (ADA) Price Might Reach $6 If History Repeats

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Top analyst says Cardano will top $6 in September 2025
    Fri, 15/11/2024 - 15:57
    Cardano (ADA) Price Might Reach $6 If History Repeats
    Cardano (ADA) has continued to impress the broader digital currency ecosystem after a brief correction spotted over the past 24 hours. Considering its current price outlook, top market analyst Ali Martinez has shared a chart that predicts the price of ADA might reach an all-time high (ATH) of $6 in the coming years. This projection is met with positive ecosystem hype, a signal that the broader community believes in ADA’s potential to attain this height.

    Cardano historical appeal

    At the time of writing, Cardano's price has jumped by 22.34% in the past 24 hours to $0.6736. This implies that for Cardano to attain the projected price level, the coin will have to climb by over 800% to hit the $6 level.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Price Goes Ballistic as Golden Cross Approaches
    Fri, 11/15/2024 - 15:02
    Cardano (ADA) Price Goes Ballistic as Golden Cross Approaches
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Despite how large this potential growth is, Ali Martinez offers a rather conservative timeline for the coin to attain this level. Notably, the analyst pegged September 2025 as the timeline to watch. His analysis dates back to the COVID-19 crash era, when the price of Cardano dropped as low as $0.03.

    The coin has pulled off many stunning recovery moves from that point to its all-time high above $3. While Cardano has never tested $6, Martinez is convinced it can work wonders if it achieves a similar recovery rate from the lowest level four years ago.

    Community advantage

    With the Cardano ecosystem now in the Voltaire era through the Chang hard fork, there is enhanced trust in the community. More ADA holders have a direct stake in the protocol through decentralized governance.

    Related
    Major Week for ADA: Cardano's Chang Hardfork Delivers Two Key Updates
    Wed, 11/13/2024 - 15:18
    Major Week for ADA: Cardano's Chang Hardfork Delivers Two Key Updates
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    This sense of belonging has helped reboot ADA's overall appeal and demand. While its decentralization process is not fully developed yet, by 2025, the governance system will have evolved, placing ADA at the forefront of the L1 evolution.

    Charles Hoskinson’s prediction that Cardano will surpass Bitcoin and Ethereum suggests that the $6 prediction is achievable.

    #Cardano
    Related articles

