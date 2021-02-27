ENG
RU

Cardano’s ADA Rises 27.25%, Trading at $1.40

News
Sat, 02/27/2021 - 13:15
article image
Yuri Molchan
Cardano’s native coin ADA has surged almost 28 percent in the past twenty-four hours, recovering to $1.40
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Cardano’s ADA, has shown an increase by 27.25 percent over the past twenty-four hours and at the time of writing is changing hands at the $1.40 level, according to the data from CoinMarketCap.

ADA_098_789_0
Image via CoinMarketCap

On Friday, the coin’s rising market capitalization allowed it to become the holder of the top-three spot, and now it is sitting right next to Ethereum and Bitcoin.

It also topped its all-time high of $1.18 reached in January 2018 and hit the $1.25 level on Binance exchange.

Cardano Tops Its 2018 High, Becoming Third-Biggest Cryptocurrency

ADA has been accelerating ahead of its “Mary” hard fork that will take place on March 1. This major upgrade is expected to turn the Cardano platform into a major Ethereum rival, making it a network with native assets. 

#Cardano News #ADAUSD
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

