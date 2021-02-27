Cardano’s ADA Rises 27.25%, Trading at $1.40

Cardano’s native coin ADA has surged almost 28 percent in the past twenty-four hours, recovering to $1.40

Image via CoinMarketCap

On Friday, the coin’s rising market capitalization allowed it to become the holder of the top-three spot, and now it is sitting right next to Ethereum and Bitcoin.

It also topped its all-time high of $1.18 reached in January 2018 and hit the $1.25 level on Binance exchange.

ADA has been accelerating ahead of its “Mary” hard fork that will take place on March 1. This major upgrade is expected to turn the Cardano platform into a major Ethereum rival, making it a network with native assets.