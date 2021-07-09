Cardano's (ADA) Project Catalyst Onboards Voters for Its Fifth Round with $2 Million At Stake

News
Fri, 07/09/2021 - 15:04
article image
Vladislav Sopov
267 Cardano-focused projects are seeking funding. ADA holders will decide on their fate
Cardano's (ADA) Project Catalyst Onboards Voters for Its Fifth Round with $2 Million At Stake
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Input Output HK, the software company behind Cardano (ADA) blockchain solutions, invites all Cardano (ADA) enthusiasts to vote on the fifth round of Project Catalyst.

267 projects applied, $2 million in ADA at stake

According to the official announcement shared by Input Output HK on its social media channels, all ADA holders with at least 500 tokens are invited to join the list of voters in a major community-driven funding event, Project Catalyst.

Technically, the new phase of Project Catalyst—Fund5—is special as more options to vote for the best project have been implemented. Namely, holders of ADA who store their coins on hardware wallets can now vote seamlessly without transferring their coins to third-party services.

Both Ledger and Trezor users can vote in Daedalus while Ledger clients can also vote in Yoroi lightweight wallet.

A total of 267 projects applied for funding in this round. The registration of voters is open until July 19, 2021.

Project Catalyst evolves into the largest community-driven blockchain initiative

The net amount of funding to be distributed among all of the winners of Project Catalyst Fund5 is $2,000,000 in ADA tokens.

As covered by U.Today previously, Project Catalyst is a new-gen blockchain-focused incubator for the projects focused on Cardano (ADA) smart contracts utilization.

Related
Cardano’s Project Catalyst Closes Its Fund4 With 56 Proposals Funded

Successful applicants receive grants in ADA tokens alongside consulting and marketing support. The previous stage of Project Catalyst supported 56 proposals approved by 216,000 voters.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image Microsoft Using Bitcoin to Let People Own and Protect Their Decentralized Virtual Identity
07/09/2021 - 15:10

Microsoft Using Bitcoin to Let People Own and Protect Their Decentralized Virtual Identity
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Cardano's (ADA) Project Catalyst Onboards Voters for Its Fifth Round with $2 Million At Stake
07/09/2021 - 15:04

Cardano's (ADA) Project Catalyst Onboards Voters for Its Fifth Round with $2 Million At Stake
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Long-Term Holders Grabbing Bitcoin from Short-Term Holders, Here’s What’s Happening
07/09/2021 - 14:21

Long-Term Holders Grabbing Bitcoin from Short-Term Holders, Here’s What’s Happening
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan