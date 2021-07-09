Cardano's (ADA) Project Catalyst Onboards Voters for Its Fifth Round with $2 Million At Stake

267 Cardano-focused projects are seeking funding. ADA holders will decide on their fate

Input Output HK, the software company behind Cardano (ADA) blockchain solutions, invites all Cardano (ADA) enthusiasts to vote on the fifth round of Project Catalyst.

267 projects applied, $2 million in ADA at stake

According to the official announcement shared by Input Output HK on its social media channels, all ADA holders with at least 500 tokens are invited to join the list of voters in a major community-driven funding event, Project Catalyst.

This fund:



💡 267 projects on the ballot

💰 $2M in $ADA funding will be shared

👉 Minimum Requirement: 500ADA

⏰ Registration ends July 19, 2021 @ 10:59 UTC



❗Most importantly: Save your QR code! No QR code saved, no vote!

Registration guide: https://t.co/UzLC6cAi4q #Cardano — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) July 9, 2021

Technically, the new phase of Project Catalyst—Fund5—is special as more options to vote for the best project have been implemented. Namely, holders of ADA who store their coins on hardware wallets can now vote seamlessly without transferring their coins to third-party services.

Both Ledger and Trezor users can vote in Daedalus while Ledger clients can also vote in Yoroi lightweight wallet.

A total of 267 projects applied for funding in this round. The registration of voters is open until July 19, 2021.

Project Catalyst evolves into the largest community-driven blockchain initiative

The net amount of funding to be distributed among all of the winners of Project Catalyst Fund5 is $2,000,000 in ADA tokens.

As covered by U.Today previously, Project Catalyst is a new-gen blockchain-focused incubator for the projects focused on Cardano (ADA) smart contracts utilization.

Successful applicants receive grants in ADA tokens alongside consulting and marketing support. The previous stage of Project Catalyst supported 56 proposals approved by 216,000 voters.