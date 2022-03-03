Cardano Whales Keep Buying ADA, Now Hold 12.47 Billion Coins: Report

Thu, 03/03/2022 - 16:17
Yuri Molchan
Large crypto investors continue to accumulate Cardano’s ADA, raising their balances to a historic high
Analytics team of IntoTheBlock on-chain data aggregator has posted a tweet about whales continuing to acquire ADA in massive amounts. Now the balances of their wallets have reached a new all-time high.

Whales’ ADA balances soar to 1.47 billion coins

In a recent tweet, IntoTheBlock has shared that the amount of Cardano’s native coin ADA held by wallets with 1 million to 10 million ADA has demonstrated an exponential rise this year.

The ADA supply held by these crypto addresses has soared from 8.09 billion to 12.19 billion coins.

Three days ago, on March 1, the ADA balance held by these wallets achieved a historic high of 12.47 billion ADA.

Smaller investors grab 16 million ADA within 24 hours

On Wednesday, U.Today reported that according to Santiment analytics company, a number of wallets that store from 100,000 to 1 million ADA had grabbed 16,000,000 ADA within just twenty-four hours.

Shark Cardano wallets have recently been adding to their ADA holdings as well. On February 23, Santiment spread the word that these wallets with balances between 10,000 and 100,000 ADA had bought another six percent of the circulating ADA supply within the previous five weeks.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

