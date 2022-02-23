Cardano Shark Addresses Accumulate Nearly Half of Total Supply, Add 6% in Last 5 Weeks: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

On-chain analytics firm Santiment reports that Cardano ''shark addresses'' holding 10,000 to 100,000 ADA tokens have accumulated almost half of Cardano's total supply of 34.12 billion ADA, adding 6% more in the last five weeks.

According to Santiment, this category of addresses has seen rapid growth, feeding off the whale dump. The on-chain analytics platform notes that large ADA addresses holding 100,000 to 1,000,000 ADA, on the other hand, have trimmed their holdings from 37.0% to 17.7% in the last three months. These two conflicting actions seemingly balance each other, creating a mostly neutral scenario.

Overall, since the start of the year, Cardano ''shark'' addresses have notably added 10% more to their holdings.

Cardano is still top in on-chain activity

The Cardano blockchain has experienced an explosion in on-chain activity in the past month despite lackluster price trading.

Per recent data from Messari, apart from Bitcoin, Cardano is presently in first place in terms of transaction activity, outpacing Ethereum and Litecoin. Based on transaction volumes, Cardano overtook Ethereum and Litecoin at $16.98 billion, while the latter registered 24-hour volumes of $6.27 billion and $2.90 billion, respectively.

Amid a string of favorable fundamentals, Cardano's price has declined steadily since attaining all-time highs of $3.09 in September 2021. At a present price of $0.925, ADA is up 10.18% in the last 24 hours and remains down 71.93% from its all-time highs, as per CoinMarketCap.