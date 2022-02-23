Cardano Shark Addresses Accumulate Nearly Half of Total Supply, Add 6% in Last 5 Weeks: Details

News
Wed, 02/23/2022 - 10:11
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shark addresses holding 10,000 to 100,000 tokens have accumulated nearly half of ADA total supply
Cardano Shark Addresses Accumulate Nearly Half of Total Supply, Add 6% in Last 5 Weeks: Details
On-chain analytics firm Santiment reports that Cardano ''shark addresses'' holding 10,000 to 100,000 ADA tokens have accumulated almost half of Cardano's total supply of 34.12 billion ADA, adding 6% more in the last five weeks.

According to Santiment, this category of addresses has seen rapid growth, feeding off the whale dump. The on-chain analytics platform notes that large ADA addresses holding 100,000 to 1,000,000 ADA, on the other hand, have trimmed their holdings from 37.0% to 17.7% in the last three months. These two conflicting actions seemingly balance each other, creating a mostly neutral scenario.

Overall, since the start of the year, Cardano ''shark'' addresses have notably added 10% more to their holdings.

Cardano is still top in on-chain activity

The Cardano blockchain has experienced an explosion in on-chain activity in the past month despite lackluster price trading.

Messari.io
On-Chain Data, Courtesy: Messari.io

Per recent data from Messari, apart from Bitcoin, Cardano is presently in first place in terms of transaction activity, outpacing Ethereum and Litecoin. Based on transaction volumes, Cardano overtook Ethereum and Litecoin at $16.98 billion, while the latter registered 24-hour volumes of $6.27 billion and $2.90 billion, respectively.

Amid a string of favorable fundamentals, Cardano's price has declined steadily since attaining all-time highs of $3.09 in September 2021. At a present price of $0.925, ADA is up 10.18% in the last 24 hours and remains down 71.93% from its all-time highs, as per CoinMarketCap.

About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

