Cardano Might Reach $1 Billion in TVL at Year-End as Metric Grows: Details

News
Thu, 03/03/2022 - 14:40
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Cardano's total value locked has surpassed its previous high of $130 million set last month
Cardano Might Reach $1 Billion in TVL at Year-End as Metric Grows: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to Defillama, a DeFi TVL aggregator, Cardano's total value locked has surpassed its previous high of $130 million set last month. At the time of writing, the proof-of-stake blockchain's live TVL was around $132.52 million.

Defillama
Cardano TVL, Courtesy: Defillama

When staked governance tokens are included in the TVL valuation, the Defillama dashboard reveals that Cardano's TVL is much greater. With the change, Cardano's TVL now stands at about $214.88 million.

SundaeSwap has the highest TVL of the Cardano decentralized exchanges, Defillama monitors. With approximately $114.97 million in TVL, SundaeSwap retains a 53.51% market share. In the last month, the TVL of the first Cardano-based DEX has increased by roughly 69.98%.

SundaeSwap's dominance may soon be challenged by MinSwap, another AMM DEX that is set for mainnet launch later this month. Already, MinSwap has around $13 million in TVL staked in its Liquidity Bootstrapping Event (LBE), through which it intends to use the market to determine the price of its MIN tokens.

SundaeSwap's supremacy might soon be challenged by MinSwap, an AMM DEX expected to go live on mainnet later this month. MinSwap has about $13 million Staked in TVL in its Liquidity Bootstrapping Event (LBE), which it intends to utilize to set the price of its MIN tokens.

Cardano might reach $1 billion in TVL

Cardano is recording more than $200 million in TVL with six DeFi protocols already running on the Cardano blockchain. This highlights the potential of reaching the $1 billion mark by the end of the year as several projects such as Ardana, Aada, Liqwid, Djed and Cardano Maladex are expected to launch.

Other positive signs, like the increase in the number of active wallets on the Cardano blockchain network, support the growing TVL trend. The number of wallets holding Cardano's ADA currency crossed the three million mark in February. Nearly 500 projects are now being developed on the Cardano blockchain, with DEXes accounting for 6.1% of that total.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Cardano Whales Keep Buying ADA, Now Hold 12.47 Billion Coins: Report
03/03/2022 - 16:17
Cardano Whales Keep Buying ADA, Now Hold 12.47 Billion Coins: Report
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Elon Musk Hints at DOGE Army Being “Too Active,” Ripple Seeks to Collaborate with Congress: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/03/2022 - 16:16
Elon Musk Hints at DOGE Army Being “Too Active,” Ripple Seeks to Collaborate with Congress: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Ted Cruz: Texas Should Be "Ground Zero" for Crypto Industry
03/03/2022 - 16:07
Ted Cruz: Texas Should Be "Ground Zero" for Crypto Industry
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya