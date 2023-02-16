Cardano Wallets Set to Seamlessly Integrate with Ethereum Smart Contracts

Feature will allow developers to call Solidity smart contracts directly from any Cardano wallet

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Sebastien Guillemot, CTO and co-founder of Milkomeda, has unveiled a new feature coming to the blockchain interoperability protocol: wrapped smart contracts.

"Wrapped smart contract feature coming soon. Call Solidity smart contracts directly from any Cardano wallet, such as FlintWallet," Guillemot wrote on Twitter.

👀 Wrapped Smart Contract feature coming soon!



Call Solidity smart contracts directly from any Cardano wallet such as @FlintWallet 👍



Powered by @Milkomeda_com 💪 pic.twitter.com/kqEZe2jVqB — Sebastien Guillemot (@SebastienGllmt) February 15, 2023

The feature will allow developers to call Solidity, the primary programming language for developing smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, directly from any Cardano wallet, such as Flint Wallet.

When asked by a user if wallet drain attacks were possible with wrapped solidity contracts, the Milkomeda co-founder responded:

Ads Ads

Your Cardano funds aren't at risk if that's what you're asking. It's your responsibility to know what the Solidity contract is doing on the EVM side, though. For Flint, we'll do our best to improve the UI so it's as clear as possible what the transaction is doing on the EVM side.

Cardano EVM sidechain, C1 receives new update

Milkomeda says that the next couple of weeks will be exciting. It announces that for developers and partners, C1 "Devnet" has been updated with a new version of the full node that supports Cardano signature verifications.

It expounds more on the "wrapped" smart contract feature, saying it would allow dApps on Milkomeda C1 to work with Cardano wallets out of the box.

User knowledge of bridges or EVM wallets like Metamask is not required. Wrapped smart contracts are to Cardano what Cordoba and Ionic are to iOS and Android, according to the company.

In March last year, the Milkomeda Foundation launched Milkomeda C1, an EVM sidechain that enables Ethereum dApps to be deployed in the Cardano ecosystem.