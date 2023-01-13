Here's When Cardano's Ethereum Sidechain Testnet Might Be Expected: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to an official blog post by Cardano's IOG, the EVM sidechain public testnet is expected to be released in January 2023, allowing the community to deploy dApps, create smart contracts and move tokens between the testing environment chains.

Here's progress

Sharing the progress made, IOG stated that the EVM sidechain application is still being audited and will be available as a public testnet later in January 2023. It noted that developers will be able to try it out by running a few Solidity applications to get a feel for its potential.

The EVM sidechain will be the first sidechain built and released by IOG, to open Cardano up to Solidity developers. One of the main features of the EVM sidechain is Ethereum compatibility.

Ads Ads

The EVM sidechain will retain compatibility with Ethereum. This is essential to ensuring that the EVM sidechain remains interoperable with Ethereum and other tools and applications built on its network.

EVM sidechain users will have access to Ethereum developer tools from the Cardano ecosystem. This creates a lower barrier to entry for Solidity developers looking to build on Cardano.

IOG launches toolkit for custom sidechain

Cardano Builder IOG has unveiled a toolkit for developing custom sidechains for Cardano. It revealed that the toolkit was used to construct the Ethereum virtual machine (EVM)-compatible sidechain public testnet as a proof of concept.

While decentralization and interoperability are the key to the future of blockchain, IOG says it has been working on the creation of a toolkit for building a family of sidechains. With the toolkit, users can start to leverage Cardano's infrastructure to create mission-specific sidechains.