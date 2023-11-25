Cardano Makes AI Progress With First Internet-Generative Chatbot

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano GPT, a project developing a suite of artificial intelligence-powered products on the Cardano blockchain, has successfully deployed the first internet-enabled generative chatbot (Girolamo) in beta testing.

Girolamo, named after the famed Italian mathematician and physician Girolamo Cardano, would supply answers to a wide range of topics, ranging from industry to day-to-day questions and inquiries. Users can also prompt Girolamo to generate and interpret images.

We are utterly excited to announce that we have successfully launched the first internet-enabled generative chatbot (Girolamo) on Beta phase 🥳.



Girolamo provides answers to wide array of queries, spanning across every Industry and down to our day to day questions & inquires.… pic.twitter.com/Ujci5kGcrk — Cardano GPT (@replyada) November 24, 2023

Cardano's foray into AI dates back to 2021, when Grace, the AI robot developed by Awakening Health, a joint venture between Hanson Robotics and SingularityNET, Cardano's blockchain partner, was unveiled.

The close integration of blockchain and AI remains at the forefront of the collaboration between SingularityNET and Cardano. As part of this tremendously important overall picture, the AGIX converter bridge was launched in the past year.

Highlighting an AI desire, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson made an open call to Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, for a potential collaboration. Hoskinson suggested the idea of a potential Cardano partner chain.

Cardano ecosystem's recent advancements

Cardano lightweight wallet Lace received a quick update to version 1.7.1 this week. This update resolves some issues, including those related to dApps' connection to the Lace wallet. Additionally, the team made changes to improve the interaction between Lace and ADA handles.

During the week, the Mithril team made progress in decentralizing the Mithril networks by completing the "first" prototype implementation of the Mithril relay, which enables P2P signature broadcasting.

Preparations for a special Cardano ballot vote to evaluate progress in on-chain and off-chain governance with CIP-1694 continue. The snapshot of participating wallets was obtained on Nov. 21, and the votes will be cast between Dec. 1 and Dec. 11.