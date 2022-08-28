Here's How Cardano's Peer-to-peer Networking Aids Blockchain: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to a Cardano user, "Sooraj," the decentralization of the networking layer, or P2P networking, is the most anticipated upgrade after the Vasil hard fork event. The P2P upgrade hopes to make Cardano a far more decentralized and resilient network than it is now.

At the heart of the Cardano network are 3,198 stake pools run by operators (SPOs) who manage the distributed nodes that keep the network running. It goes without saying that there needs to be reliable communication between these nodes in a decentralized and distributed network.

The decentralization of Cardano puts the responsibility for running the blockchain in the hands of stake pools. An essential element in this are reliable and effective connections between all the distributed nodes and ensuring that the network is resilient to failure.

In December 2021, Cardano kicked off an important initiative to support its ongoing drive toward full decentralization with the launch of the peer-to-peer (P2P) testnet. P2P communication hopes to improve the flow of information between nodes.

For now, the topology updater will continue to serve as a workaround until Cardano fully transitions to a P2P network. The Cardano network will be fully decentralized once the P2P nodes are fully deployed, which will end the network's need for centralized services like the topology updater.

What remains for Cardano's P2P networking upgrade

In a thread of tweets, "Sooraj" highlights that "According to the latest information available from InputOutputHK, the P2P development is feature complete & all the essential testing has been done. It is undergoing a review of design & implementation. The rollout of P2P nodes will occur in a gradual manner."

150 papers, 3 million person community in 100+ countries, 1000+ projects building on Cardano, higher brand engagement than IBM and BMW, listed on 200 exchanges, always been operational since launch, adopted by countries and fortune 500 companies.... — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) August 27, 2022

In other news, Cardano founder, Charles Hoskinson, speaks on the network's credentials in response to a critic, "150 papers, 3 million-person community in 100+ countries, 1,000+ projects building on Cardano, higher brand engagement than IBM and BMW, listed on 200 exchanges, always been operational since launch, adopted by countries and Fortune 500 companies."

The much anticipated Vasil upgrade is "closer than ever" as SPOs, developers and exchanges are currently performing final integration testing and upgrading in preparation for the hard fork combinator event.