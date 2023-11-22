Cardano Lace Wallet Receives New Upgrade, Here's What It Solves

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano's lightweight wallet Lace has just received a quick upgrade. In a new tweet, Lace announces the release of version 1.7.1, which represents a quick update before the next full release.

Exactly a week ago, on Nov. 15, Lace version 1.7 was released. The immediate release of a quick update after this release, according to the Lace team, arises from user feedback.

The Lace team acknowledged receiving feedback about a couple of bugs from users, which it sought to fix straight away and thus necessitated the release of version 1.7.1. The new version 1.7.1 also brings about improved interaction with ADA handles.

🤗We’re here for you! We might have only just released #LacePlatform 1.7, but when you gave us feedback about a couple of bugs, we wanted to fix them straight away. We’ve also improved interaction with ada handles, you’re welcome. Here’s a quick update before our next full… pic.twitter.com/J6TPi2Iyyr — lace.io (@lace_io) November 22, 2023

The full release, Lace version 1.7, brought about remarkable improvements, expanding the portfolio pool limits.

Users can now stake their ADA in up to ten stake pools, up from an initial five. The update also brought on more multistaking beta improvements and bug fixes.

Since its mainnet launch in April 2023, the Lace light wallet platform has iterated through different upgrades, consistently adding new features.

Multidelegation, or multistaking, a feature that will enable Lace users to delegate their ADA to multiple stake pools without partitioning funds across multiple accounts, was introduced in the Lace v. 1.5 release.

Cardano celebrates Voltaire

On Nov. 21, the Cardano community celebrated the birthday of François-Marie Arouet, widely known as Voltaire, whose visionary beliefs inspired Cardano's fifth development era, called Voltaire.

The Voltaire era represents the implementation of an on-chain governance structure, which represents the culmination of efforts that began with the introduction of CIP-1694. This critical phase promises to deliver the last ingredients required to develop the Cardano network into a self-sustaining, self-governing, open and decentralized ecosystem, which is now underway.

In line with this drive, the Cardano Foundation stated it will actively engage in the upcoming Cardano Ballot event by voting yes with one wallet of 11,429,000 ADA.