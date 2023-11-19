Advertisement
Cardano Founder Pitches AI Collaboration to Sam Altman

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson reached out to AI firm's recently ousted CEO
Sun, 11/19/2023 - 15:40
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson extended an invitation to Sam Altman, the recently ousted CEO of OpenAI, for a potential collaboration. Hoskinson reached out via X, suggesting the idea of a decentralized large language model (LLM) project as a potential Cardano Partnerchain initiative. This proposal comes at a critical juncture for Altman, who has been a central figure in the advancement of AI through his leadership at OpenAI.

OpenAI turmoil and Altman's potential return

The tech world was taken aback by the sudden dismissal of Altman from OpenAI, a leading AI research firm. Altman's departure sent shockwaves through the industry, leading to a crisis within OpenAI. Reports indicate that the board, in an unprecedented move, is in talks with Altman for a potential return as CEO. This development follows a string of high-profile resignations, including OpenAI's president, Greg Brockman.

Against this backdrop, Altman and Brockman have been discussing the possibility of starting a new venture, even as OpenAI faces uncertainty and the prospect of more staff exits.

Brian Armstrong's reaction

Hoskinson is not the only crypto personality to weigh in on Altman's. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong expressed his views on the controversy, stressing the potentially detrimental impact of the board's decision on OpenAI's valuation and its role in American capitalism.

Armstrong criticized what he perceives as a safety coup within OpenAI, suggesting that the move could erase significant value and lead to legal repercussions from investors. He urged OpenAI's talented employees to consider joining any new venture by Altman and Brockman.

