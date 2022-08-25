Cardano Gets "Even Closer" to Vasil Upgrade, Input Output Says

Thu, 08/25/2022 - 20:08
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Vasil upgrade appears to be imminent, with the team of developers making great progress over the past week
Cardano Gets "Even Closer" to Vasil Upgrade, Input Output Says
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano developer Input Output has “made good progress” on the Vasil upgrade, according to a Thursday announcement.

As of today, more than 40% of stake pool operators (SPOs) are running version 1.35.3 of the node. This means that Cardano is already halfway through the much-awaited upgrade. Input Output has repeatedly stated that it is aiming for the 75% threshold.

Input Output says that the developers have a little more work to do before exchanges will be ready for the integration process. The team will focus on updating the necessary configurations of Cardano Wallet among other things. The firm will not move forward with the upgrade until it onboards 25 cryptocurrency trading platforms that represent 80% of the token’s total liquidity.

Related
Merge Is "Real Catalyst" for Ethereum, Top Trading Firm Says
Moreover, four out of the leading top 10 decentralized applications have already started actively testing the latest version of the node.     
 
The launch of the Vasil hard fork has been plagued by delays caused by technical issues. As reported by U.Today, Cardano recently attracted headlines due to the testnet controversy, but it seems like the community has already moved on.  

On Sunday, Input Output CEO said that there was no reason for the team not to get to the finish line “imminently,” stressing that he had a “high degree of confidence” in the much-hyped upgrade. He categorically rejected the assumption that the Vasil hard fork may not launch this year.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Merge Is "Real Catalyst" for Ethereum, Top Trading Firm Says
08/25/2022 - 18:25
Merge Is "Real Catalyst" for Ethereum, Top Trading Firm Says
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 25
08/25/2022 - 16:35
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 25
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for August 25
08/25/2022 - 16:25
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for August 25
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk