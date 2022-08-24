Cardano Is Halfway Through Vasil Upgrade

Cardano's Vasil hard fork, which was supposed to be triggered in June, is halfway to completion

According to data provided by PoolTool, 36% of stake pool operators (SPOs) have updated their nodes to version 1.35.3, which was released last week.

Image by pooltool.io

The heavily tested version has been picked for the upcoming Vasil hard fork upgrade.



As reported by U.Today, 75% of SPOs are required to upgrade their nodes before the much-awaited upgrade takes place.



On top of that, Input Output has to onboard at least 25 cryptocurrency exchanges before the mainnet launch takes place in order to ensure a sufficient level of liquidity.



Cardano's decentralized development community also has to rally behind the Vasil hard fork before it gets implemented.



Concerns about Cardano's testnet dominated recent discussions within the community following a scathing Twitter thread published by an ecosystem developer.