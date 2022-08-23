Cardano Creator Addresses Criticism About "Hush-Hush" Culture

Charles Hoskinson says that complex technical discussions should be kept off toxic social media platforms, but some community members disagree

Cardano creator claims that the community behind the project doesn’t have a “hush-hush” culture in response to a comment made by dcSpark co-founder Sebastien Guillemot.



Guillemot has recalled the recent testnet controversy to opine that even hinting at such network issues can cause “a multi-day panic.”



Last week, developer Adam Dean tweeted about Cardano being “catastrophically broken” due to a recently discovered bug. This triggered a heated discussion on social media.



It seems like the issue has now been resolved, but Guillemot believes that the community should be able to honestly discuss the software, pointing to the Ethereum community.



