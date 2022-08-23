Cardano Creator Addresses Criticism About "Hush-Hush" Culture

Tue, 08/23/2022 - 20:09
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Charles Hoskinson says that complex technical discussions should be kept off toxic social media platforms, but some community members disagree
Cardano Creator Addresses Criticism About "Hush-Hush" Culture
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano creator claims that the community behind the project doesn’t have a “hush-hush” culture in response to a comment made by dcSpark co-founder Sebastien Guillemot.

Guillemot has recalled the recent testnet controversy to opine that even hinting at such network issues can cause “a multi-day panic.”

Last week, developer Adam Dean tweeted about Cardano being “catastrophically broken” due to a recently discovered bug. This triggered a heated discussion on social media.

It seems like the issue has now been resolved, but Guillemot believes that the community should be able to honestly discuss the software, pointing to the Ethereum community.    

Related
Nearly Half of Americans Have Heard of NFTs
Hoskinson claims that the community is busy having discussions on Github and Discord. The Cardano founder believes that technical discussions should be kept off Twitter, Reddit, and Telegram since they would simply “harm the process” in such a way.

Guillemot says that he strongly disagrees with Hoskinson’s view on the issue, but the Cardano creator insists that there’s a need for “high-quality channels.” “Social media is mob rule and doesn't embrace facts, depth, or empathy,” Hoskinson opined.    

As reported by U.Today, Hoskinson said that Cardano was still his “greatest passion,” adding that he wasn’t going anywhere to stress his commitment to the project.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Nearly Half of Americans Have Heard of NFTs
08/23/2022 - 18:15
Nearly Half of Americans Have Heard of NFTs
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Binance Announces XRP Rewards, 111 Trillion SHIB Could be Burned in Months, John Deaton Predicts Shocking Thing about Ripple Lawsuit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
08/23/2022 - 16:26
Binance Announces XRP Rewards, 111 Trillion SHIB Could be Burned in Months, John Deaton Predicts Shocking Thing about Ripple Lawsuit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL and MATIC Price Analysis for August 23
08/23/2022 - 15:55
BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL and MATIC Price Analysis for August 23
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk