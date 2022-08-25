Merge Is "Real Catalyst" for Ethereum, Top Trading Firm Says

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cryptocurrency trading firm Cumberland, a subsidiary of Chicago-based trading giant DRW Holdings, has opined that the upcoming merge upgrade is going to be “a real catalyst” for Ethereum.



Based on the analysis of Jonah van Bourg, head of trading at Cumberland, the much-awaited upgrade will remove $20 million worth of miner selling per day. This factor is “impossible to ignore,” according to van Bourg.



Only major macro headwinds would be able to offset the difference of that flow.



With that being said, Cumberland claims that the cryptocurrency market will have a hard time outperforming due to significant macro headwinds.



