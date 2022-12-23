Cardano Founder's Photo with Snoop Dogg Boosts Cardano NFT Sales by 33%

Fri, 12/23/2022 - 15:15
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
CNFT sales soar 33% after Cardano founder takes photo with Snoop Dogg at afterparty
Cardano Founder's Photo with Snoop Dogg Boosts Cardano NFT Sales by 33%
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to CryptoSlam, Cardano-based NFT sales have increased by more than 30% in the last 24 hours. The reason for such a big move was probably the joint photo by Cardano's founder and hip-hop legend and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg.

It seems that Snoop Dogg's emergence as Cardano's key face has opened many eyes to NFT on this blockchain. Snoop himself is a well-known lover of digital art. According to the same data, the number of Cardano NFT buyers increased by 94.5% in the last 24 hours. The total value of sales in 24 hours was $313,000.

Related
This Cardano NFT Is up 80% in Volume After Snoop Dogg's New Video

Cardano NFT on rise

That said, this is not the first public intervention by Charles Hoskinson and Snoop Dogg. They even appeared together in a music video of the rap legend's son, Cordell Broadus, a.k.a. Champ Medici, for a track from an album dedicated to crypto and ADA in particular. Medici, on the other hand, is part of the creative association Clay Mates, which operates in the Cardano NFT field.

Related
Here's Cardano Founder's Amusing Response to Recent NFT Growth

Meanwhile, the rise in NFT sales at Cardano mostly came from The Ape Society collection, which is something of an homage to the legendary NFT collection, Bored Apes Yacht Club. The floor price of an item from The Ape Society collection now stands at 10,700 ADA, and the trading volume, up 181.4%, is 387,100 ADA.

#Cardano #Cardano News #NFT News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image XRP Scammers Take Over Michel Pereira's Twitter Account
12/23/2022 - 16:10
XRP Scammers Take Over Michel Pereira's Twitter Account
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 23
12/23/2022 - 15:48
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 23
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image 230 Million XRP on Move, While XRP Social Activity Hits 3-Month Peak
12/23/2022 - 15:33
230 Million XRP on Move, While XRP Social Activity Hits 3-Month Peak
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">
Submit Press Release

Popular

XRP Scammers Take Over Michel Pereira's Twitter Account
XRP Scammers Take Over Michel Pereira's Twitter Account
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 23
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 23
230 Million XRP on Move, While XRP Social Activity Hits 3-Month Peak
230 Million XRP on Move, While XRP Social Activity Hits 3-Month Peak
Cardano Founder's Photo with Snoop Dogg Boosts Cardano NFT Sales by 33%
Cardano Founder's Photo with Snoop Dogg Boosts Cardano NFT Sales by 33%
Elon Musk May Talk to DOGE Army via Twitter Spaces, XRP Accepted as Payment for Luxury Homes in Dubai, 72.46 Billion SHIB Dumped: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Elon Musk May Talk to DOGE Army via Twitter Spaces, XRP Accepted as Payment for Luxury Homes in Dubai, 72.46 Billion SHIB Dumped: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
XRP and Cardano (ADA) Rejected by Paxful Founder
XRP and Cardano (ADA) Rejected by Paxful Founder
Ripple Ally Files Motion for Oral Argument in Objection to SEC's Penalty
Ripple Ally Files Motion for Oral Argument in Objection to SEC's Penalty
DOGE Soars 6%+, Here's What May Be Pushing It
DOGE Soars 6%+, Here's What May Be Pushing It
'Maybe I Was Wrong About Cardano' Cybercapital CIO Admits After Saying It Lagged Behind
'Maybe I Was Wrong About Cardano' Cybercapital CIO Admits After Saying It Lagged Behind
XRP Price Acts Encouraging as SEC Announces Change in Major Post
XRP Price Acts Encouraging as SEC Announces Change in Major Post
Show all