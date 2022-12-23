Cardano Founder's Photo with Snoop Dogg Boosts Cardano NFT Sales by 33%

According to CryptoSlam, Cardano-based NFT sales have increased by more than 30% in the last 24 hours. The reason for such a big move was probably the joint photo by Cardano's founder and hip-hop legend and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg.

Hell of a night with @SnoopDogg and friends. Time for the afterparty pic.twitter.com/5GArtrUIWQ — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) December 23, 2022

It seems that Snoop Dogg's emergence as Cardano's key face has opened many eyes to NFT on this blockchain. Snoop himself is a well-known lover of digital art. According to the same data, the number of Cardano NFT buyers increased by 94.5% in the last 24 hours. The total value of sales in 24 hours was $313,000.

Cardano NFT on rise

That said, this is not the first public intervention by Charles Hoskinson and Snoop Dogg. They even appeared together in a music video of the rap legend's son, Cordell Broadus, a.k.a. Champ Medici, for a track from an album dedicated to crypto and ADA in particular. Medici, on the other hand, is part of the creative association Clay Mates, which operates in the Cardano NFT field.

Meanwhile, the rise in NFT sales at Cardano mostly came from The Ape Society collection, which is something of an homage to the legendary NFT collection, Bored Apes Yacht Club. The floor price of an item from The Ape Society collection now stands at 10,700 ADA, and the trading volume, up 181.4%, is 387,100 ADA.