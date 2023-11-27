Advertisement
Cardano Founder Reacts Sarcastically on Buterin Wanting to Improve ETH Staking, SHIB Investors Buckle up for Price Roller Coaster in December: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

article image
Valeria Blokhina
Take a look at what news the weekend brought with U.Today's latest news digest!
Mon, 11/27/2023 - 16:13
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Check out the top three news stories from the past weekend presented to you by U.Today.

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin wants to improve ETH staking, Cardano founder reacts sarcastically

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has recently taken a jab at Vitalik Buterin, creator of Ethereum, for his ideas on how to improve centralized Ethereum staking, which he expressed in a recent interview in Istanbul. While replying to the local community's questions, Buterin mentioned that "there is something to be done about staking centralization," pointing out issues with multiple staking pools and "solo staking being hard." With that said, the Ethereum creator is thinking about redesigning his blockchain's staking mechanism. This is where Hoskinson stepped in with a sarcastic comment: in his X post, Cardano founder wrote: "No worries, Ethereum 3 will have it all sorted." As a reminder, Hoskinson and the Cardano community have long been criticizing Buterin for considering introducing staking features already implemented by Cardano.

Shiba Inu's December drama: SHIB investors buckle up for price roller coaster

Based on historical data showing a recurring trend of price declines throughout December, the upcoming month is expected to be a wild ride for SHIB investors. Per analysis provided by CryptoRank, since its launch three years ago, SHIB has experienced a double-digit percentage drop every December. In 2021, SHIB saw a dip of 29.5%, and in 2022, a 13.5% drop. Should history repeat itself, the value of the Shiba Inu token might plunge as low as $0.00000653 by year's end. However, there is a silver lining for SHIB investors. Even though the two past Novembers were challenging for SHIB (with declines of 29.6% and 24.8%), this year the meme token has managed to break this negative trend by concluding the 11th month with a gain of 6.83%.

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author: Buy Bitcoin, don't be a loser

On Sunday, Nov. 26, "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki took to X platform to urge his followers to forsake traditional monetary systems and invest in alternative assets like gold, silver and Bitcoin. Kiyosaki's message reads: "Don't be a loser. Get out of FAKE money system. Get into gold, silver, Bitcoin now… Before it's too late." This call to action comes after gold prices recently spiked above $2,000 and in line with Kiyosaki's optimistic forecasts for Bitcoin's future worth. The surge was caused by several factors, among which are a weakening of the U.S. dollar and investor expectations that the Fed's interest rate hikes have reached their end. Last month, Kiyosaki made a bold prediction regarding Bitcoin's price, claiming that the flagship crypto's "next stop" is $135,000. The optimistic forecast followed BTC reclaiming the $38,000 level, fueled by expectations surrounding potential ETF approvals.

#Ethereum News #Cardano News #Charles Hoskinson #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

