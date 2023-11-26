'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Buy Bitcoin, Don't Be Loser

Robert Kiyosaki, the acclaimed author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has urged his followers to abandon traditional monetary systems and invest in alternative assets like gold, silver and Bitcoin.

"Don't be a loser. Get out of FAKE money system. Get into gold, silver, Bitcoin now… Before it's too late," he said.

This call to action follows the recent surge in gold prices, surpassing the $2,000 mark, and Kiyosaki's bullish predictions for Bitcoin's future value.

Gold clears $2,000 milestone

The price of gold recently achieved a significant milestone, crossing the $2,000 per ounce threshold on Nov. 21.

This surge was driven by a combination of factors, including a weakened U.S. dollar and investor expectations that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have reached their end.

The decline in the dollar's value, coupled with lower Treasury yields, has made gold a more attractive investment for holders of other currencies.

Market strategists attribute this rise to short covering due to the softer dollar and the pause in rate hikes, signaling a bullish outlook for gold.

Kiyosaki's uber-bullish prediction

Kiyosaki has made a bold prediction about Bitcoin's trajectory, forecasting that its price could soar to an astonishing $135,000.

This comes as Bitcoin recently reclaimed the $38,000 level. The rally is fueled by expectations surrounding potential exchange-traded fund (ETF) approvals as well as the regulatory clarity that might come after the Binance settlement.

Kiyosaki, who is also bullish on gold and silver, has long been a vocal proponent of cryptocurrencies.

His forecasts, however, should be taken with a big grain of salt. Skeptics often point to the pundit's penchant for dramatic predictions and a perceived lack of nuanced understanding of complex financial systems.