Advertisement
AD

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Buy Bitcoin, Don't Be Loser

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Controversial pundit has made another urgent call to ditch traditional currency systems in favor of gold, silver and Bitcoin
Sun, 11/26/2023 - 11:47
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Buy Bitcoin, Don't Be Loser
Cover image via youtu.be
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Robert Kiyosaki, the acclaimed author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has urged his followers to abandon traditional monetary systems and invest in alternative assets like gold, silver and Bitcoin.

Advertisement

"Don't be a loser. Get out of FAKE money system. Get into gold, silver, Bitcoin now… Before it's too late," he said.

This call to action follows the recent surge in gold prices, surpassing the $2,000 mark, and Kiyosaki's bullish predictions for Bitcoin's future value.

Gold clears $2,000 milestone

The price of gold recently achieved a significant milestone, crossing the $2,000 per ounce threshold on Nov. 21.

This surge was driven by a combination of factors, including a weakened U.S. dollar and investor expectations that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have reached their end.

Related
Ripple CEO Garlinghouse Fires Back at Former SEC Chair

The decline in the dollar's value, coupled with lower Treasury yields, has made gold a more attractive investment for holders of other currencies.

Market strategists attribute this rise to short covering due to the softer dollar and the pause in rate hikes, signaling a bullish outlook for gold.

Kiyosaki's uber-bullish prediction

Kiyosaki has made a bold prediction about Bitcoin's trajectory, forecasting that its price could soar to an astonishing $135,000.

This comes as Bitcoin recently reclaimed the $38,000 level. The rally is fueled by expectations surrounding potential exchange-traded fund (ETF) approvals as well as the regulatory clarity that might come after the Binance settlement.

Kiyosaki, who is also bullish on gold and silver, has long been a vocal proponent of cryptocurrencies.

His forecasts, however, should be taken with a big grain of salt. Skeptics often point to the pundit's penchant for dramatic predictions and a perceived lack of nuanced understanding of complex financial systems.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin News #Gold Price
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Dogecoin Creator: Argentina Adopting DOGE? That Would Be a Laugh
2023/11/26 11:46
Dogecoin Creator: Argentina Adopting DOGE? That Would Be a Laugh
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Millions of XRP Grabbed by Whales, Is XRP About to Take Off?
2023/11/26 11:46
Millions of XRP Grabbed by Whales, Is XRP About to Take Off?
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ripple CEO Garlinghouse Fires Back at Former SEC Chair
2023/11/26 11:46
Ripple CEO Garlinghouse Fires Back at Former SEC Chair
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD