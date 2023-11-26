Advertisement
Shiba Inu's December Drama: SHIB Investors Buckle Up for Price Roller Coaster

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
December may have Shiba Inu investors on edge as historical trends suggest roller-coaster ride for SHIB prices, challenging both past downturns and recent positive gains
Sun, 11/26/2023 - 14:35
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Investors in the Shiba Inu token, SHIB, are facing a roller-coaster ride this December as historical data indicates a recurring trend of price drops during this month.

According to CryptoRank's analysis, SHIB has witnessed a double-digit percentage collapse in each December since its inception three years ago.

In 2021, SHIB experienced a significant dip of 29.5%, followed by a 13.5% drop in 2022. The average and median value for SHIB across these months stands at minus 21.5%. If history repeats itself, the Shiba Inu token could potentially conclude the year at a price as low as $0.00000653 per token.

Source: CryptoRank

However, it's not all doom and gloom for SHIB investors. Contrary to the December trend, historical data reveals that November has also been a challenging month for SHIB in the past two years, with declines of 29.6% and 24.8%.

SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

Surprisingly, in 2023, the token has managed to break this negative trend by concluding the 11th month with a gain of 6.83%.

What conclusions can be drawn?

On the one hand, skeptics may argue that relying solely on price history, especially with a statistical sample of only three instances, is not an infallible predictor of future trends.

On the other hand, optimists might point out that the Shiba Inu token has displayed resilience, showcasing the ability to defy historical trends in its relatively short existence.

As SHIB investors brace themselves for the December drama, the question remains whether the token will once again follow the historical pattern or if it will surprise the market with an unexpected twist.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

