Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Outperforms Bitcoin In Key Metrics as ETF Review Fuels Momentum

    By Caroline Amosun
    Mon, 21/04/2025 - 22:22
    Renewed investor interest, fueled by DOGE ETF hopes, has seen Dogecoin outshine Bitcoin in crucial metrics
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Outperforms Bitcoin In Key Metrics as ETF Review Fuels Momentum
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Amid the broad market resurgence experienced today, Dogecoin made headlines after posting significant gains in large transaction volume and wallet activity, surpassing Bitcoin, according to data from IntoTheBlock.

    The data shows Dogecoin outperforming Bitcoin in large transaction volume and daily active addresses by 41.12% and 34.91% respectively. Bitcoin, on the other hand, recorded declines of 11.26% in large transaction volume and 10.25% in daily active addresses despite the general market rebound.

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    Bitcoin still leads in price and trading volume

    Despite Dogecoin’s standout performance in whale and user activity, Bitcoin maintained its dominance in daily gains and trading volume. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin recorded daily gains of over 3% and a massive 206.23% surge in trading volume during the market rally.

    HOT Stories
    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Makes First Direct Solana Investment
    XRP Gets Major Boost as Regulated Futures Debut on Coinbase
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Large Transactions Soar 95% in 24 Hours — What's Happening?
    'Imagine If You Tried to Sell': Schiff Slams Saylor's $555 Million Bitcoin Move

    Dogecoin, by comparison, saw only a modest price increase of 0.69% since the previous day, although its trading volume jumped by 71.40%.

    Advertisement

    While Bitcoin remains the top choice for daily traders and retail investors, the drop in its large transaction volume suggests that corporate and high-profile investor activity may have slowed. This has seemingly opened the door for DOGE whales to step in.

    DOGE ETF review in play

    Despite trading at frequent lows in recent weeks, bullish sentiment for Dogecoin is rising, largely due to speculation surrounding a potential DOGE ETF.

    Excitement grew after the annual Doge Day celebration on April 20—a day dedicated to the Dogecoin community’s support for the asset, which sparked renewed hype and optimism. During the event, attention turned toward the U.S. SEC’s ongoing review of Dogecoin ETF proposals, pushing the conversation to center stage.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 80% in Volume as Price Makes Crucial Rebound
    Mon, 04/21/2025 - 13:40
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 80% in Volume as Price Makes Crucial Rebound
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    While proposals from major asset managers like Bitwise, Grayscale, 21Shares, and Osprey Funds are still under SEC review, investor sentiment suggests growing hope for a possible DOGE ETF approval, potentially as early as May 18.

    If approved, investors believe the DOGE ETF could trigger a significant price breakout in 2025, especially considering the current uptick in whale activity and user engagement.

    #Dogecoin #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 21, 2025 - 22:00
    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Makes First Direct Solana Investment
    News
    ByPaul Adedoyin
    News
    Apr 21, 2025 - 20:34
    XRP Gets Major Boost as Regulated Futures Debut on Coinbase
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    New Delhi to Host Cyber Revolution Summit 2025 on May 28
    GSR Leads $100M Private Placement into Nasdaq-listed Upexi, Inc. to Back Solana-Based Treasury Strategy
    Coinfest Asia, the World’s Largest Crypto Festival, Returns in August 2025 at Nuanu Creative City
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    New Delhi to Host Cyber Revolution Summit 2025 on May 28
    GSR Leads $100M Private Placement into Nasdaq-listed Upexi, Inc. to Back Solana-Based Treasury Strategy
    Coinfest Asia, the World’s Largest Crypto Festival, Returns in August 2025 at Nuanu Creative City
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Outperforms Bitcoin In Key Metrics as ETF Review Fuels Momentum
    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Makes First Direct Solana Investment
    XRP Gets Major Boost as Regulated Futures Debut on Coinbase
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD