Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Founder Breaks Silence on Recent Spam Attack on Network

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Cardano chain continues to function as expected
    Wed, 26/06/2024 - 14:29
    Cardano Founder Breaks Silence on Recent Spam Attack on Network
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Recently, the Cardano network was put to the test as it faced a spam attack that threatened to disrupt its operations.

    Advertisement

    According to Elraulito, Fluid Token's chief technical officer, the DDOS attack that occurred late Tuesday began at block 10,487,530, with each transaction running 194 smart contracts. The attacker spent 0.9 ADA per transaction and packed each block with several transactions in an attempt to stress the network.

    However, the attempt was unsuccessful and was mitigated before any damage was done, and the network continued to operate normally.

    In response to the incident, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson took to social media to offer an update from Intersect, a member-based organization supporting the Cardano ecosystem, while further amplifying the message with a YouTube video that summarized the incident.

    Related
    Mon, 05/06/2024 - 12:54
    Cardano Hits 90 Million Transactions in Major Milestone as Network Upgrades Loom
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    In a separate tweet, Hoskinson responded with a GIF graphic to a user's tweet about Cardano's resilience in the aftermath of the DDOS attack.

    Network performance and impact

    According to Intersect, the Cardano network has been experiencing a higher load than normal due to the spam attack. This has caused some stake pool operators (SPOs) to face difficulties, primarily due to an intensification in block height battles. Despite these challenges, the Cardano network has remained resilient.

    The Cardano chain continued to function as expected, with only a small impact on overall transaction timings and some reduction in chain density.

    While thanking the Cardano community for its swift response and support in identifying the source of the spam attack on the Cardano mainnet, Intersect disclosed that it has coordinated a technical task force with partners from the ecosystem to identify potential solutions and complement the community's efforts in resolving the issue.

    Looking forward, the task force will work to identify and test a solution that will blunt this kind of spam attack and will continue to keep the community updated via Discord and social channels. Once a solution has been properly tested and deployed, the new node version that SPOs can upgrade to will be made public.

    #Cardano News #Charles Hoskinson #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Advertisement
    related image XRP Advocate John Deaton Slams SEC Chairman for Harming Small Investors
    Jun 26, 2024 - 14:23
    XRP Advocate John Deaton Slams SEC Chairman for Harming Small Investors
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Cardano Meme Coin Crashes 96% in Hour After ADA Creator Says This
    Jun 26, 2024 - 14:23
    Cardano Meme Coin Crashes 96% in Hour After ADA Creator Says This
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Binance to Delist SHIB, LINK and MEME Trading Pairs: Details
    Jun 26, 2024 - 14:23
    Binance to Delist SHIB, LINK and MEME Trading Pairs: Details
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    King Billy Casino Meets the Expanding Needs of Gamblers
    Copper & Sui partner to build out full institutional accessibility
    Next-Generation Memecoin Project Borpa Set to Launch Omnichain Financial Game
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Founder Breaks Silence on Recent Spam Attack on Network
    XRP Advocate John Deaton Slams SEC Chairman for Harming Small Investors
    Cardano Meme Coin Crashes 96% in Hour After ADA Creator Says This
    Show all