Cardano (ADA) Community Puzzled by Founder's Strange Tweet: Details

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Sun, 28/01/2024 - 15:18
Cardano's founder, Charles Hoskinson, has posted a puzzling tweet that has left many members of the Cardano community wondering what he meant.

Hoskinson tweeted Jan. 27: "We did it 46c95d04c238df47dbbbad3ea70823f581594ea0c4e3bfabb4626e557dfc7a45."

Hoskinson's tweet has received comments from curious members of the Cardano community who sought to know which milestone had been achieved.

Some speculated that Hoskinson was celebrating a milestone, but what it exactly was remains unknown. Others speculated that Hoskinson was alluding to a Qsig transaction or hinting that the quantum workshop with ETH and ADA scientists was off to a good start.

Others congratulated the Cardano founder and the Cardano community. However, some believe that Hoskinson's tweet could have a deeper meaning.

In the last few days, Cardano builder Input Output Global (IOG) has announced new advancements in its research efforts.

A paper on Universal Anonymous Signatures (UAS) by the IOG research team just got accepted into FC'24.

The paper "Foundations of Anonymous Signatures: Formal Definitions, Simplified Requirements, and a Construction Based on General Assumptions" has been approved for presentation at FC'24, the 2024 Financial Cryptography Conference.

Qsig, a groundbreaking research event that brought together academics and industry leaders to explore an exciting and developing field of computer science, kicked off Jan. 26.

The research event, which had in attendance IOG Chief Scientist Professor Aggelos Kiayias and the Ethereum Foundation's Justin Drake, was inspired by recent discoveries of novel cryptographic primitives enabled specifically by quantum technologies.

At the time of writing, Hoskinson has not clarified the context of his post, leaving it open for interpretation. Regardless of whether he was having fun, celebrating a milestone, or making a message, speculation, however, remains.

#Cardano News #Charles Hoskinson #Cryptocurrency influencer
