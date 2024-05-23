Advertisement
    Cardano Founder Celebrates Major Network Milestone

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Cardano reaches significant network milestone with initiative launch
    Thu, 23/05/2024 - 16:01
    After years of anticipation and meticulous development, the Cardano network has reached a pivotal milestone with the launch of "Real Fi." The founder of Cardano, Charles Hoskinson, is celebrating this significant achievement, marking a new era for the blockchain platform famed for its scientific approach. 

    In a tweet, Hoskinson praised the "Realfi" team for its hard work over the years, building up to the innovation's launch. 

    The Cardano founder went on to say that, in addition to a strategic alliance with World MobileTeam and Atala Prism, Realfi represents the vanguard of efforts to bank the unbanked using the Cardano Blockchain.

    John O'Connor, the CEO of RealFi, shared his excitement on the launch, which he says came after "lots of grind." He further explained the role of RealFi in making risk transparent, and making impact traceable for emerging market credit.

    As stated in an earlier IOG blog post, RealFi, through the power of blockchain and a digital identity platform like Atala, PRISM would offer a comprehensive solution to the quandary of financial exclusion. RealFi will herald a new age of on-chain credit activity, and its mission will be the creation of real financial value for real people, differentiating Cardano from other blockchain platforms.

    The implications of RealFi are vast. It promises to bridge the gap between the unbanked and the financial services they need, leveraging the power of blockchain to provide real finance targeted at the people who need new ways to access finance and thus creating that real value often missing from DeFi.

    As Cardano's RealFi innovation takes off, the industry looks forward to the transformative potential that it holds. With a community of developers, researchers and users behind it, Cardano's journey continues, promising to shape the future of finance for years to come.

    About the author
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

