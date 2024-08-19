    Cardano Falls, Tron Triumphs: Meme Coins Shake up Crypto Rankings

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cardano (ADA) sees brutal exit from crypto market's top 10 as Tron skyrockets on meme coin mania
    Mon, 19/08/2024 - 14:04
    Cardano Falls, Tron Triumphs: Meme Coins Shake up Crypto Rankings
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As just became known, the alignment of forces in crypto market rankings suddenly changed today. Thus, according to CoinMarketCapCardano (ADA) yielded its place in the top 10 to Tron (TRX).

    Advertisement

    With a market cap of $11.98 billion, TRX takes over ADA with a margin worth about $100 million and secures its place in the top 10. ADA itself is not to blame for the fall of Cardano, however, but Tron.

    Related
    Tron Meme Coins Already Witnessing Epic Gains, Bullish Data Emerges
    Fri, 08/16/2024 - 09:38
    Tron Meme Coins Already Witnessing Epic Gains, Bullish Data Emerges
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    Shytoshi Kusama On Urge to Reveal His True Identity: "Let Mask Remain Famous"
    Bitcoin Risk-Off Asset, But Samson Mow Clarifies Crucial Nuance
    XRP on Verge of Biggest Breakout in Price History: Details
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Sleeping: When Will It Wake Up? Solana (SOL) on Reversal Support, Is Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Safe on $60,000?

    This month saw the launch of "sunpump," which is a "fair launch" meme coin platform similar to Solana-based "pumpfun." As this market cycle can officially be claimed as meme-driven, the Tron network saw a rapid rise in volume, attention, money, and as a result, the native blockchain token, TRX, rose too.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    How long this mania will last is hard to predict. On the one hand, Solana's pumpfun experienced months of unprecedented activity and, shockingly, recently surpassed Ethereum in seven-day revenue.

    On other hand

    Are those results applicable to Tron? Naturally, one would say no. But with Justin Sun behind the steering wheel and several exchanges in his own pocket, everything is possible. So, even if sunpump does not fully follow pumpfun's success, some fraction of it is probably guaranteed for Tron's app.

    Related
    Cardano Founder Launches $1 Million Challenge to ADA Community: Details
    Sat, 08/17/2024 - 15:53
    Cardano Founder Launches $1 Million Challenge to ADA Community: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The question then arises: will 10th place in the top ranking be the final destination for TRX, or will Dogecoin be the next victim? Wouldn't it be poetic if the major meme cryptocurrency surrendered due to meme coin mania?

    #Cardano News #Cardano #Tron #TRON News #Meme Cryptocurrencies
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 19, 2024 - 13:25
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Below 1 Trillion in 24 Hours: Here's What It Means
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 19, 2024 - 13:21
    Toncoin (TON) Dusts BTC, XRP and ADA in Weekly Gains
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Celebrates 9th Anniversary with Over $1,000,000 in Prizes
    Holonym Foundation Emerges with $5.5 Million Seed Funding to Provide Global Digital Personhood with Human Keys
    Matrix Chain: Ushering in a Revolutionary Era for the Decentralized Finance Industry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Falls, Tron Triumphs: Meme Coins Shake up Crypto Rankings
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Below 1 Trillion in 24 Hours: Here's What It Means
    Toncoin (TON) Dusts BTC, XRP and ADA in Weekly Gains
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD