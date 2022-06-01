Cardano Events Ahead: June Hard Fork, P2P Protocol, DJED Stablecoin and More

News
Wed, 06/01/2022 - 08:07
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Cardano users are excited for variety of releases expected on network this summer
Cardano Events Ahead: June Hard Fork, P2P Protocol, DJED Stablecoin and More
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The Cardano network is getting ready for a number of big releases for the ecosystem in upcoming months. The activity of developers on the network is near record-breaking, and here's what users can expect this summer.

June hard fork

One of the biggest updates on Cardano will bring reference scripts, inline datums and reference inputs. All improvements are expected to massively increase the throughput of the network, making Cardano's L1 one of the most effective chains on the network. 

One of the most important updates will be reference scripts, which make transactions on the network smaller and cheaper by referring to ‌existing prerecorded scripts from older transactions.

Full P2P network

With the release of P2P and gossip protocol, Cardano will get one step closer to full decentralization. After the implementation of the new functionality, end users will discover nodes without relays.

Related
George Soros Fund's Fitzpatrick Prefers Ethereum Over Bitcoin

The network will become fully self-regulated and organic as there will be fewer barriers to users who are willing to make an investment into decentralization of the ecosystem.

DJED stablecoin

One of the most anticipated solutions that is coming to the network is the release of algorithmic DJED stablecoin. The network can already offer users bridged USDC, but the decentralized algorithmic stablecoin would be a more efficient solution for Cardano.

The variety of decentralized solutions and applications that Cardano is getting ready to launch this summer is aimed at attracting users and investors from all over the industry.

We are already seeing the effects of high development and release activity as Cardano's underlying cryptocurrency, ADA, showed an almost 50% price increase in the last five days of trading.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image SEC v. Ripple: Hinman Docs Become Focus of New Conference
06/01/2022 - 08:25
SEC v. Ripple: Hinman Docs Become Focus of New Conference
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image George Soros Fund's Fitzpatrick Prefers Ethereum Over Bitcoin
06/01/2022 - 06:13
George Soros Fund's Fitzpatrick Prefers Ethereum Over Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Elon Musk Ramps Up Attacks on Dogecoin Co-Founder
05/31/2022 - 20:08
Elon Musk Ramps Up Attacks on Dogecoin Co-Founder
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya