George Soros Fund's Fitzpatrick Prefers Ethereum Over Bitcoin

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Dawn Fitzpatrick, CEO of Soros Fund Management, predicted that Ethereum would gain “more traction” compared to Bitcoin.

Fitzpatrick claims that climate impact will increasingly come into focus. This could hamper the adoption of Bitcoin, which relies on the energy-guzzling proof-of-work consensus algorithm.

Ethereum is expected to dramatically reduce its power consumption by transitioning to proof-of-stake later this year. As reported by U.Today , co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that the merge upgrade could take place as early as this August.

Overall, she believes that crypto is here to stay, adding that it has gone mainstream. The manager of billionaire George Soros’s fortune is also convinced that blockchain is going to have some great applications.