Cardano DEX & "Solana Killer" Aptos Announce Major Collaboration: Details

Thu, 10/20/2022 - 13:11
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Cardano & Aptos go cross-chain via new collaboration
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Cardano's leading decentralized exchange, AdaSwap, has announced the launch of a cross-chain integration with Aptos, the Layer 1 blockchain that has made headlines in recent days. According to the project's blog, the goal of cross-chain integration with Aptos is to pour liquidity from its ecosystem into Cardano. In addition, AdaSwap is actively planning to begin development on Aptos and is calling for the support of all Cardano and Milkomeda enthusiasts.

Another high-profile announcement from AdaSwap was the launch date for the main network. Five months after the launch of the test network, the project is preparing a mainnet release on Nov. 28. According to the text of the statement, during the testing period, the decentralized exchange was able to carry out 200,000 transactions, pass the Zokyo audit and develop and release new smart contracts.

Simultaneously with the launch of the main network, the project announced giveaways and airdrops, similar to those that were in June at the launch of the test network.

More developments in AdaSwap ecosystem

It seems that we should soon expect more news from one of the most actively developing Cardano projects. Thus, AdaSwap recently announced a partnership with Multichain and hinted at a soon-to-be-native bridge between Cardano and Ethereum.

In addition, we should expect the listing of AdaSwap's native token, ASW, on major cryptocurrency exchanges when the project itself hints at such plans. At the moment, ASW is only available on the Gate exchange, where it is traded in volumes not exceeding $25,000.

article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

