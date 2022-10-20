This Is What Caused Aptos (APT) Massive Plunge on Market

Thu, 10/20/2022 - 12:31
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Plunge from $15 to $7 caused by single order on Binance
This Is What Caused Aptos (APT) Massive Plunge on Market
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Aptos' plunging from around $15 to $6 in almost no time caused panic among investors, and rightfully so. According to market and on-chain data, the sell-off was caused by a single person who conducted a Sybil attack thanks to a vulnerability in the airdrop mechanism.

Reportedly, the attacker accumulated over 6.3 million APT tokens and made over $50 million in profit with the average price of $8. The severe selling pressure caused a massive drop in the market value of the APT token, which is now trading at $7.48.

According to preliminary analysis, the chaotic airdrop was the main reason behind the unexpected spike in selling pressure. X-explore research showed that out of 16.3 million APT deposited on Binance, 40% were sent from a single entity represented by seven large Sybil addresses.

As the explorer data suggests, the aforementioned seven addresses had more than 50,000 APT on each. The owner of those wallets is most likely a single person who conducted the Sybil attack and then sold the tokens on the market.

Related
Aptos (APT) Price Analysis for October 19

As Binance's orderbook suggests, the attacker sold stolen funds with a single order worth approximately 180,000 APT or $2.5 million, considering the price at that time. It is not clear if the order was filled completely.

Unfortunately, the attacker could launch another wave of selling pressure on APT at almost any point, considering the amount of tokens he has in the remaining wallets. Luckily, centralized exchanges will most likely flag the aforementioned tokens and will not let the hacker realize them until APT gets listed on decentralized exchanges with proper liquidity.

#Aptos
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Terra: 4,400 Crypto Investors on Massive Hunt for Do Kwon
10/20/2022 - 12:54
Terra: 4,400 Crypto Investors on Massive Hunt for Do Kwon
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple Lawsuit: Big "Reveal" Nears as John Deaton Shares When Exhibits Would Go Public
10/20/2022 - 11:10
Ripple Lawsuit: Big "Reveal" Nears as John Deaton Shares When Exhibits Would Go Public
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 417.3 Billion SHIB Shifted by Mysterious Wallet As Yesterday’s SHIB Burns Plunge
10/20/2022 - 11:09
417.3 Billion SHIB Shifted by Mysterious Wallet As Yesterday’s SHIB Burns Plunge
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan