Cardano Developer Releases Djed Stablecoin Concept. What's New?

News
Wed, 08/18/2021 - 11:47
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Here's what is special about Djed's algorithmically-balanced design
Cardano Developer Releases Djed Stablecoin Concept. What's New?
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

According to the most recent academic paper published by Cardano developer IOG, the earliest experimental iterations of the Djed stablecoin have already been deployed to six mainstream testnet environments.

Djed tackles the most critical bottlenecks faced by stablecoins 

According to the blog post published on Input Output's official website, IOG, Emurgo, and Ergo have joined forces to create an algorithmic stablecoin protocol called Djed.

Its price stabilization is ensured by smart contracts architecture, which is why it can be seamlessly integrated into decentralized finances (DeFi) protocols of all sorts.

Unlike other mainstream stablecoins, Djed acts as an autonomous bank. Its smart contract design ensures the stability of "base coin" reserves and the process of minting/burning stablecoins and reserve coins.

During inaugural releases, Djed gets pegged to the U.S. dollar, but it can work with all types of fiat currencies. Holders of reserve coins, who are responsible for ensuring the stablecoin's liquidity with their inflows, benefit from Djed's tokenomics.

Cardano inches closer to the Djed release

IOG promotes Djed as a first-ever "formally verified" stablecoin. All its properties are proven by mathematical theorems: price fluctuations limits, peg robustness, reserves protection, and so on.

The developers proposed two versions of Djed (Minimal Djed - acting like protocol's MVP - and Extended Djed). The first-ever mainnet implementation of Djed was introduced as SigmaUSD on Ergo blockchain. Then, similar instruments were deployed to Binance Smart Chain’s testnet, Avalanche’s Fuji, Polygon’s Mumbai, Ethereum’s Kovan, Ethereum’s Rinkeby, and RSK’s testnet.

Related
Cardano's (ADA) Charles Hoskinson Introduces Novel Algorithmic Stablecoin: Details

As Cardano (ADA) approaches its smart contract release, the implementation of Minimal Djed in Cardano's Plutus has been completed.

#Cardano #Cardano News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Cardano’s ADA Sees $1.3 Million Inflows from Financial Institutions, Exceeding XRP, XLM, DOT
08/18/2021 - 11:54
Cardano’s ADA Sees $1.3 Million Inflows from Financial Institutions, Exceeding XRP, XLM, DOT
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano Developer Releases Djed Stablecoin Concept. What's New?
08/18/2021 - 11:47
Cardano Developer Releases Djed Stablecoin Concept. What's New?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image $350 Million SushiSwap Hack Just Prevented by Anonymous Dev: Details
08/18/2021 - 10:06
$350 Million SushiSwap Hack Just Prevented by Anonymous Dev: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov