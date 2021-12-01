Cardano-Based DEX Announces Date of Testnet Launch

Cardano-based decentralized exchange SundaeSwap has announced that its testnet launch is going to take place on Dec. 5.



Thousands of users will be able to try out one of the most notable projects on the Cardano network.



The purpose of the testnet is to discover some bugs and inefficiencies ahead of the upcoming mainnet launch.



It will also help the Input Output team to adjust the performance metrics of the network so that it can work smoothly under heavy load:

Our testnet is the perfect opportunity to put the new parameters under load so they can assess performance and further raise these limits.

Implementing such incremental changes will be crucial for making Cardano scalable enough for the decentralized finance sector.