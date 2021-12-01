Cardano-Based DEX Announces Date of Testnet Launch

News
Wed, 12/01/2021 - 19:54
article image
Alex Dovbnya
A major Cardano-based decentralized finance protocol is about to launch its testnet
Cardano-Based DEX Announces Date of Testnet Launch
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano-based decentralized exchange SundaeSwap has announced that its testnet launch is going to take place on Dec. 5. 

Thousands of users will be able to try out one of the most notable projects on the Cardano network.  

The purpose of the testnet is to discover some bugs and inefficiencies ahead of the upcoming mainnet launch.

It will also help the Input Output team to adjust the performance metrics of the network so that it can work smoothly under heavy load:

Our testnet is the perfect opportunity to put the new parameters under load so they can assess performance and further raise these limits. 

Implementing such incremental changes will be crucial for making Cardano scalable enough for the decentralized finance sector.  

In late September, SundaeSwap forged a partnership with Nervos, China’s top public blockchain. 

#Cardano News #DeFi News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

12/01/2021 - 19:54
