Cardano-Based DEX Partners with China's Leading Public Blockchain

Nervos also says that its ADA bridge will go live in the nearest future

Nervos, China’s leading public blockchain, has struck a partnership with SundaeSwap Labs, the development firm behind Cardano-based decentralized exchange SundaeSwap.



Because of the tie-up, the DEX will be able to leverage Nervos’s Force Bridge for providing more liquidity.



The interoperability solution was initially launched in December for connecting to Ethereum. Cardano developer Input Output partnered with Nervos in order to develop the cross-chain bridge for connecting the two ecosystems and allowing assets to seamlessly move between them back in June.

SundaeSwap Labs is thrilled to enter into a strategic partnership with Nervos. As a decentralized exchange on Cardano, we are committed to providing solutions that strengthen the Cardano ecosystem as a whole, while supporting its core mission of interoperability amongst other blockchains.

The ADA bridge is expected to launch soon, according to the announcement.SundaeSwap Labs CEO Mateen Motavaf claims that his company is “pleased” to be among the first adopters of the Force Bridge solution:

SundaeSwap, one of the most prominent DeFi projects on the Cardano blockchain, is expected to go live in the fourth quarter of 2021.