Ekta
Ekta

Cardano-Based DEX Partners with China's Leading Public Blockchain

News
Tue, 09/28/2021 - 17:38
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Nervos also says that its ADA bridge will go live in the nearest future
Cardano-Based DEX Partners with China's Leading Public Blockchain
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Nervos, China’s leading public blockchain, has struck a partnership with SundaeSwap Labs, the development firm behind Cardano-based decentralized exchange SundaeSwap.

Because of the tie-up, the DEX will be able to leverage Nervos’s Force Bridge for providing more liquidity.

The interoperability solution was initially launched in December for connecting to Ethereum. Cardano developer Input Output partnered with Nervos in order to develop the cross-chain bridge for connecting the two ecosystems and allowing assets to seamlessly move between them back in June.

Related
Cardano Scores Partnership with Fortune 250 Company
The ADA bridge is expected to launch soon, according to the announcement.

SundaeSwap Labs CEO Mateen Motavaf claims that his company is “pleased” to be among the first adopters of the Force Bridge solution:

SundaeSwap Labs is thrilled to enter into a strategic partnership with Nervos. As a decentralized exchange on Cardano, we are committed to providing solutions that strengthen the Cardano ecosystem as a whole, while supporting its core mission of interoperability amongst other blockchains.

SundaeSwap, one of the most prominent DeFi projects on the Cardano blockchain, is expected to go live in the fourth quarter of 2021.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano-Based DEX Partners with China's Leading Public Blockchain
09/28/2021 - 17:38
Cardano-Based DEX Partners with China's Leading Public Blockchain
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image NFT Sci-fi Game Phantom Galaxies to Be Released in 2022
09/28/2021 - 16:14
NFT Sci-fi Game Phantom Galaxies to Be Released in 2022
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Texas Senator Ted Cruz Opposes Biden's Anti-Crypto OCC Pick
09/28/2021 - 16:07
Texas Senator Ted Cruz Opposes Biden's Anti-Crypto OCC Pick
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya