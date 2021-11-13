lumenswap_lottery
IOHK's Charles Hoskinson Teases Cardano 2022 Roadmap Release

News
Sat, 11/13/2021 - 15:22
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Creator of Cardano (ADA) is fascinated by the growth accomplished by his platform
Charles Hoskinson, co-founder and CEO of Input Output Global (IOG), the team behind Cardano's blockchain solutions, announces what to expect from its next roadmap.

"The technology is unbelievable"

Mr. Hoskinson has taken to Twitter to share his expectations and impressions of Cardano's next roadmap, which is designed to cover the platform's prospects for 2022.

According to him, Cardano (ADA) accomplished formidable growth in terms of ecosystem building: its "living" ecosystem is getting stronger.

All projects interested in bulding on Cardano's smart contracts should expect many great innovations for their mechanisms as Cardano's technology is "unbelievable," Mr. Hoskinson adds.

This statement was met with patented criticism by Ethereum (ETH) maximalists. In particular, they recalled the narrative about Cardano's UTXO model opportunity to process only one transaction per block.

Crucial year for Cardano (ADA)

The year 2022 will be a special year for Cardano: it is the first year that will be approached by the platform with fully activated smart contracts functionality.

As covered by U.Today previously, Cardano (ADA) became a programmable blockchain in August, after the mainnet implementation of Alonzo hardfork.

This release was the most significant one for Cardano (ADA) in 2021. Also, on March 31, 2021, Cardano (ADA) governance migrated to its staking pools.

In 2020, the protocol activated hotly anticipated staking for its core native asset, ADA.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

