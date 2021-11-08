Cardano's DEX Confirms First Transaction with Yoroi dApp Connector. Why Is This Important?

Novel instrument for Cardano-based applications, Yoroi dApp connector, is now used by Sundaeswap DEX

One of the first decentralized applications on Cardano (ADA), noncustodial exchange SundaeSwap, accomplished a crucial milestone in its development progress.

SundaeSwap sends its first transaction through Yoroi's dApps connector

According to the official announcement shared by the SundaeSwap team's DEX on its Twitter account, the application built, signed and submitted to Cardano (ADA) blockchain its first transaction through Yoroi dApp Connector.

Today we are thrilled to announce that we have made a breakthrough in wallet integration with @YoroiWallet 🎉🥳



View the video below of our first transaction built, signed, and submitted, end to end, using Yoroi! 🎊



Read the full update: https://t.co/gCpxSWCRPs pic.twitter.com/V8yO1247hB November 7, 2021

Contributors to SundaeSwap stressed that this transaction should be considered a "breakthrough" in the integration of their products with Yoroi wallet.

Representatives of Yoroi are also sure that this accomplishment is only the beginning of SundaeSwap's technical progress:

We are thrilled as well. Thank you for all the hard work. The best is yet to come, and we can't wait to see what's in store for SundaeSwap next. The Cardano community is lucky to have you.

Introduced by Cardano's devs, EMURGO, Yoroi is a lightweight wallet client for ADA and ERG, core native assets of Cardano and Ergo blockchains.

What does it mean for Cardano (ADA) adoption?

Yoroi dApp Connector is an instrument that allows end-user Cardano wallets to interact with decentralized applications.

As covered by U.Today previously, ideologically, it is an endpoint for users that are entering Cardano's dApps ecosystem.

Yoroi dApp Connector was unveiled by EMURGO in Q3, 2021.