Cardano-based 3air to Bring Telecom to African Countries: Details

Cardano-based instruments yet again come to the rescue in Africa

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

3air is a unique broadband Internet services vendor and will issue its native token, 3AIR, on Cardano (ADA) blockchain. It seems that its core mission is aligned with that of Cardano.

3air raises bets on telecom in Africa: Introducing “Last Mile”

The 3air company is on a mission to solve physical infrastructure issues in low-connectivity areas. To that end, it has inked a partnership with K3 Telecom heavyweight to support its "K3 Last Mile" project in African nation-states.

The problems with the Internet connection will be solved by providing Africans with access to wireless broadband. The “Last Mile” program is designed to empower both personal computers and corporate digital systems with access to the Internet, IP-telephony and digital television.

As per statements released by the 3air team, each of its stations covers a radius of 31+ miles. Each base station will provide more than 15,000 users with broadband access to the Internet.

Each base station ensures up to 1 Gbps per user speed and has almost 240x more throughput than the average mobile communicator.

To create a new-gen payment ecosystem for its products, 3air will use the 3AIR token on Cardano (ADA) blockchain. 3AIR also acts as both a utility and governance token.

3AIR holders can access the full range of 3air services, join bandwidth sharing markets and take part in infrastructure insurance and maintenance. Moreover, 3AIR is suitable for community governance, staking, digital identity creation, rewards and loyalty systems and as a tool to support referral program enthusiasts and agents.

3AIR tokenholders can earn on 3air’s African initiatives: Here’s how

3AIR tokenholders will have a vote on the future strategy and resource distribution. Also, their contribution will fuel the next phases of 3air ecosystem progress.

By Q4, 2021, 3air successfully closed two pre-sale rounds. Its public sale round is designed to introduce 3AIR benefits to the global cryptocurrency audience. It will start on Nov. 26, 2021. Registration for its whitelist is now up and running.

As covered by U.Today previously, Africa is one of the core focus areas for Cardano (ADA) blockchain and its ecosystem. In October 2021, the Cardano (ADA) inventor, CEO of IOG Charles Hoskinson, visited the continent and discussed crypto adoption with local leaders.