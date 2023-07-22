Cardano Light Wallet Gears for Major Release: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Eternl, a multi-platform Cardano light wallet available for web as a browser extension and on mobile, is gearing toward a major release.

In a new tweet, the Eternl team hinted that it was closer to the release of Eternl v1.11.0, which marks a complete overhaul of Eternl's core.

The release contains new features and improvements such as a smaller memory footprint, way faster syncing and a smaller database.

We're getting closer to the release of Eternl v1.11.0.



It's a complete overhaul of Eternl's core.



Smaller memory footprint, way faster syncing, smaller database, packed with new features!



You can help us test it by heading over to:https://t.co/ZbPyjjx6T5



Any feedback is… pic.twitter.com/hsgf4crgxn — Eternl (@eternlwallet) July 21, 2023

According to the team, the update lays the groundwork for Eternl v2, because it essentially combines the new v2 core with the previous user interface to introduce users to the new handling or data structure.

Eternl says it expects to finally go full steam ahead with the Eternl v2 launch after the release.

December 2022 saw the release of v1.10.0, which added in-wallet swapping that allows users to exchange Cardano native tokens in Eternl. Additionally, a local cache for small token icons was implemented in this version.

Update on USDA stablecoin

Last year, Emurgo, the official commercial arm and a founding entity of the Cardano blockchain, unveiled plans to launch USDA, a USD-pegged stablecoin, in partnership with a regulated financial services company based in the United States. Early 2023 was teased as the possible release timing for the stablecoin.

In an update, Emurgo notes that regulatory challenges have forced it to postpone USDA's launch despite being tech-ready.

According to the statement, discussions with stakeholders and Cardano dApps led to the difficult decision to postpone the introduction of Anzens and the USDA stablecoin owing to ongoing regulatory uncertainties.