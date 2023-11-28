Advertisement
AD

Cardano (ADA) Price Trend Might Be Decided as Bulls Await Breakout

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Next price direction for Cardano (ADA) remains crucial
Tue, 11/28/2023 - 12:20
Cardano (ADA) Price Trend Might Be Decided as Bulls Await Breakout
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano (ADA), the eighth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is giving mixed signals across multiple timeframes, including the four-hour and weekly charts.

Advertisement

According to Ali, the TD Sequential presents a buy signal on the four-hour chart, indicating that another rebound might be on the way.

Meanwhile, on the ADA weekly chart, the same TD sequential indicator showed a sell signal. In this case, losing the $0.37 level as support could cause a drop to $0.34 or $0.33. ADA, on the other hand, must close over $0.40 to advance toward $0.46.

Cardano was seeing a drop in value at the time of writing, mirroring wider crypto market declines. Cardano is currently trading at $0.3735, down 2.86%.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Jumps 7% as Crucial Pattern Sets to Emerge on Charts

As bulls stay in limbo awaiting the next major move, the next price direction remains crucial. To confirm the direction of the ADA trend, Ali urges ADA traders to pay attention to the four-hour candlestick just above the $0.396 resistance or below the 100-EMA near $0.35 to confirm the direction of the ADA trend.

ADA sits in demand zone

Cardano was unable to break through the $0.40 barrier, which could have enticed short-term traders to take winnings.

Cardano is currently trading in a major demand zone between $0.37 and $0.38, with 166,470 wallets acquiring 4.88 billion ADA. According to Ali, staying above this zone might open the way for ADA to set new yearly highs.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Might Risk 12% Declines If This Signal Is Validated

If the current falls continue, ADA may fall to $0.37, the lower end of the demand zone, which might attract buyers. If the price bounces off this level with force, the bulls might next make one more attempt to surpass the $0.40 barrier. If they are successful, ADA might reach $0.46.

On the other hand, if the $0.37 level is lost, ADA might fall to $0.34. Buyers should keep an eye on this level because, if the price goes below it, the daily MA 50 at $0.32 may come into play.

#Cardano News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Elon Musk's X Secures New Payment License in Key US State
2023/11/28 12:34
Elon Musk's X Secures New Payment License in Key US State
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image 153 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Move by Binance: What's Happening?
2023/11/28 12:34
153 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Move by Binance: What's Happening?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu Burns Jump Massive 10,653% as SHIB Price Strives to Break Out
2023/11/28 12:34
Shiba Inu Burns Jump Massive 10,653% as SHIB Price Strives to Break Out
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular

Cardano (ADA) Price Trend Might Be Decided as Bulls Await Breakout
Cardano (ADA) Price Trend Might Be Decided as Bulls Await Breakout
Elon Musk's X Secures New Payment License in Key US State
Elon Musk's X Secures New Payment License in Key US State
153 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Move by Binance: What's Happening?
153 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Move by Binance: What's Happening?
Shiba Inu Burns Jump Massive 10,653% as SHIB Price Strives to Break Out
Shiba Inu Burns Jump Massive 10,653% as SHIB Price Strives to Break Out
Ripple Shifts Gigantic XRP Chunk to Anon Wallet, Here's How XRP Price Reacts
Ripple Shifts Gigantic XRP Chunk to Anon Wallet, Here's How XRP Price Reacts
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Cryptic Text Thrills Community
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Cryptic Text Thrills Community
XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE) Holders Benefit from Coin98's Latest Integration
XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE) Holders Benefit from Coin98's Latest Integration
Ex-Binance CEO CZ Will Use Crypto to Invest in His Surprising New Venture
Ex-Binance CEO CZ Will Use Crypto to Invest in His Surprising New Venture
XRP Advocate Defends Cardano Creator From Bitcoin Fans After This Happened
XRP Advocate Defends Cardano Creator From Bitcoin Fans After This Happened
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Will Never Go Below $35K Again: PlanB
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Will Never Go Below $35K Again: PlanB
Show all
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD