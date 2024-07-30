    Cardano (ADA) Steps Closer to ETF as SEC Updates Binance Case

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    SEC update on Binance could mean ETF progress for Cardano (ADA), Here's why
    Tue, 30/07/2024 - 13:24
    Cardano (ADA) Steps Closer to ETF as SEC Updates Binance Case
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is set to amend its original complaint against the U.S. wing of the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance. The regulator intends to ask for the complaint to be amended with respect to third-party crypto assets represented on the Binance platform. 

    Advertisement

    The move is designed to prevent the court from having to rule on the regulatory status of tokens such as Cardano (ADA)Solana (SOL), Filecoin (FIL) and many others. The SEC had previously argued that these assets fall under the securities classification under the Howey test. 

    Related
    Cardano Skyrockets 300% in Funds Inflows as Bulls Take Charge
    Mon, 07/29/2024 - 13:11
    Cardano Skyrockets 300% in Funds Inflows as Bulls Take Charge
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Solana (SOL) Not Security: SEC Has Major Change of Heart
    Last Time This Happened, XRP Price Saw 60,000% Rally
    Solana on Verge of $200? Ethereum Smashes Resistance, XRP Set for $1 Breakout
    BlackRock Has Bad News for Solana Fans

    As you can see, the SEC also had claims on the popular Cardano token, which partially slowed down the asset's progress and acceptance. If the regulator's request is granted and the regulatory claims are removed from Cardano, it is possible that the ADA token will get its next round of development. 

    Is Cardano ETF a real possibility?

    This could be, for example, the approval and launch of the ETF on Cardano. Many community members have been dreaming of such a thing, especially when Ethereum and Solana have already received or are about to receive similar instruments for themselves. Regulatory clarity would definitely be a brick in the wall for a potential Cardano ETF.

    Related
    Cardano ETF: Cardano Founder Reacts to ADA Community Speculation
    Wed, 07/24/2024 - 13:53
    Cardano ETF: Cardano Founder Reacts to ADA Community Speculation
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    However, this is all speculation, and regulatory clarity alone is not enough. A lot also depends on the potential capacity of the market for ADA ETFs. However, judging by the success of the ETP on Cardano this year, there seems to be no problem with demand.

    #Cardano #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Ethereum (ETH) Surges 449% in Surprising Whale Activity Amid Market Dip
    Jul 30, 2024 - 13:17
    Ethereum (ETH) Surges 449% in Surprising Whale Activity Amid Market Dip
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image XRP Skyrockets 111% in Volume as Price Pushes Higher
    Jul 30, 2024 - 13:17
    XRP Skyrockets 111% in Volume as Price Pushes Higher
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Ethereum ICO Wallet Transfers Millions in ETH as Ethereum Turns 9
    Jul 30, 2024 - 13:17
    Ethereum ICO Wallet Transfers Millions in ETH as Ethereum Turns 9
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    18th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation & Excellence Awards - West Africa 2024
    Everreach Labs Unveils Official Trailer for New Co-op PvE Shooter REVENGE
    Tria's Unchained brings Chain Abstraction to Injective Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Steps Closer to ETF as SEC Updates Binance Case
    Ethereum (ETH) Surges 449% in Surprising Whale Activity Amid Market Dip
    XRP Skyrockets 111% in Volume as Price Pushes Higher
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD