    Cardano Skyrockets 300% in Funds Inflows as Bulls Take Charge

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cardano sees explosive 300% surge in funds inflows as Chang hard fork nears
    Mon, 29/07/2024 - 13:11
    Cardano Skyrockets 300% in Funds Inflows as Bulls Take Charge
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to the latest CoinShares weekly report on crypto-related ETF inflows, another $245 million were added to the market last week. As things stand, the year-to-date figure is positive, starting at $20.48 billion.

    Advertisement

    As always, Bitcoin - the largest cryptocurrency - led the way last week, with several ETFs from major financial institutions such as BlackRock and Franklin Templeton. Over the past seven days, these investment vehicles have seen inflows of $519 million, which is literally 97.9% of all the money that has flowed into crypto-related investment products over the period.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 96% in Crucial Metric: Details
    Sun, 07/28/2024 - 12:00
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 96% in Crucial Metric: Details
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    HOT Stories
    Elon Musk Says: "I'm Not Going to Be Promoting Crypto"
    Ripple Leader Reveals Untold Beauty of Bitcoin
    Solana (SOL) to $1,000, and It's 'Conservative,' Says Top Analyst
    BlackRock Issues Major Crypto Warning

    However, there were other winners as well - digital assets, investment products that have shown exceptional momentum in terms of inflows, although not as much as Bitcoin. One of these is Cardano (ADA). According to the data, inflows into Cardano ETPs totaled $1.2 million last week, 300% more than the week before. 

    Article image
    Source: CoinShares

    Furthermore, this week's result puts Cardano in second place among all crypto ETPs. In total, since the start of 2024, Cardano-oriented investment products have attracted $11 million from traditional investors.

    Cardano's next big hard fork

    Such an increase for the ADA blockchain can be attributed to the upcoming Chang hard fork. As reported by U.Today, the hard fork is expected to bring the ultimate decentralization to Cardano, when even the popular blockchain's treasury will be managed through voting by ADA stakeholders. 

    It also includes the adoption of the Cardano Constitution, which will cement all the principles and rules of decentralized governance of the blockchain.

    Related
    Cardano Founder Makes Unexpected Bitcoin Statement
    Sat, 07/27/2024 - 16:49
    Cardano Founder Makes Unexpected Bitcoin Statement
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The hard fork is scheduled for this year, so it is possible that investors will try to make this play through Cardano ETPs, and that is why we are seeing increasing flows into these investment products.

    #Cardano #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image BTC, XRP and SHIB Outshined By 14% Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Surge
    Jul 29, 2024 - 13:04
    BTC, XRP and SHIB Outshined By 14% Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Surge
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Samson Mow Teases Crucial Bitcoin Argument to Be Resolved Within Coming Months
    Jul 29, 2024 - 13:04
    Samson Mow Teases Crucial Bitcoin Argument to Be Resolved Within Coming Months
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Satoshi Bitcoin Statement at $0.07 Rings True Even Now: Details
    Jul 29, 2024 - 13:04
    Satoshi Bitcoin Statement at $0.07 Rings True Even Now: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Tequila Token to Launch on Solana Blockchain at 17:00 UTC on July 30, 2024
    Solana’s Pandiana Token Presale Raises Over 400 SOL, Poised To Displace $WIF & PEPE
    WebKey and Web3 Eco-Strategic Partners
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Skyrockets 300% in Funds Inflows as Bulls Take Charge
    BTC, XRP and SHIB Outshined By 14% Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Surge
    Samson Mow Teases Crucial Bitcoin Argument to Be Resolved Within Coming Months
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD