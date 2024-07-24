    Cardano ETF: Cardano Founder Reacts to ADA Community Speculation

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This speculation comes on heels of major ETF milestone for crypto market
    Wed, 24/07/2024 - 13:53
    Cardano ETF: Cardano Founder Reacts to ADA Community Speculation
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Cardano (ADA) community is currently abuzz with speculation about a potential Cardano exchange-traded fund (ETF). The speculation was sparked by a recent X post by Tap Tools, a token, NFT and wallet tracking platform on the Cardano blockchain.

    Advertisement

    The tweet posed the question, "Is ADA ETF up next?" alongside an image featuring a checklist with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs struck out, leaving only Cardano ETF.

    Related
    Cardano Launches Defense for 4.79 Billion ADA in Quest for Price Rebound
    Fri, 07/19/2024 - 15:51
    Cardano Launches Defense for 4.79 Billion ADA in Quest for Price Rebound
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    This speculation comes on the heels of a significant milestone for the crypto market: the launch of Ethereum ETFs in the United States. In a remarkable milestone, Ethereum exchange-traded funds officially began trading in the U.S. on Tuesday, putting the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency into a vehicle preferred by professional investors and advisors.

    The tweet from Tap Tools caught the attention of Cardano’s founder, Charles Hoskinson. He responded with a GIF image reminiscent of a superhero, captioned, "Fine, I'll do it myself." This playful-yet-assertive response ignited further discussion within the ADA community.

    One community member, drawn by Hoskinson’s engagement, replied, "If you are going to do it yourself, can you also secure a real stable coin for Cardano with liquidity and an on/off ramp by partnering with an exchange that will also list Cardano native tokens?" In response, Hoskinson posted another GIF, this time with the caption, "Yes."

    Related
    Cardano Founder Shuts Down Critics in Major Clarification Update
    Sat, 06/29/2024 - 15:00
    Cardano Founder Shuts Down Critics in Major Clarification Update
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Hoskinson’s remarks, although they might seem playful, serve as a harbinger of hope to some in the ADA community regarding the potential of a Cardano ETF, as similar Ethereum vehicles began trading in the United States.

    Latest Chang hard fork update

    Intersect, a member-based organization for the Cardano ecosystem, has shared an update on the DRep Pioneer Program as preparations for the Chang hard fork get underway.

    Related
    Cardano Team Unveils Readiness for Chang Hard Fork, What to Know
    Sat, 07/20/2024 - 17:45
    Cardano Team Unveils Readiness for Chang Hard Fork, What to Know
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The Chang upgrades, the first anticipated to occur in August 2024 (assuming community preparation), are poised to be transformative events for Cardano and represent a critical milestone in its upgrade timeline.

    According to Intersect, 247 members of the Cardano community have completed DRep onboarding in anticipation of the Chang upgrade.

    #Cardano News #Charles Hoskinson #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image 1.56 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Whale Comeback
    Jul 24, 2024 - 13:46
    1.56 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Whale Comeback
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Elon Musk and Dogecoin Founder Stun Crypto Community With Posts About Truth
    Jul 24, 2024 - 13:46
    Elon Musk and Dogecoin Founder Stun Crypto Community With Posts About Truth
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Shows Signs of Breakout, Says Top Analyst
    Jul 24, 2024 - 13:46
    Bitcoin (BTC) Shows Signs of Breakout, Says Top Analyst
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ETZ adds SUI to IRA Offerings
    Crypto Fest 2024: A Unique Celebration of Web3.0 Innovation and Culture in Cape Town, South Africa
    MEET48's Meme2.0 Ecology Airdrop New Gameplay
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano ETF: Cardano Founder Reacts to ADA Community Speculation
    1.56 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Whale Comeback
    Elon Musk and Dogecoin Founder Stun Crypto Community With Posts About Truth
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD