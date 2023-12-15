Cardano (ADA) Shockingly Ranks Next to Bitcoin (BTC) in This Area

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano (ADA) may be ranked as the eighth largest digital currency, but it wields enormous power in other areas too, including its on-chain whale transaction.

Cardano (ADA) and whale’s power play

According to data from crypto analytics platform IntoTheBlock (ITB), Cardano’s aggregated whale volume over the past 24 hours has topped $23.07 billion, after jumping 8.37%. This figure is next only after Bitcoin (BTC), whose large transaction volume was pegged at $33.45 billion within the same period.

Cardano Whale Volume. Source: IntoTheBlock

That market whales are all out for Cardano is no surprise, considering the massive developmental efforts being put into the protocol. Unlike Bitcoin and the other altcoin profiled in the top 10 largest coins by market cap, ADA is the second-cheapest token after Dogecoin (DOGE), underscoring its attractiveness as a viable investment option.

Per the ITB data, Cardano whale transactions have also seen a conservative uptick thus far this week. Large transactions, accounting for those valued at $100,000, were 10,070 as of Dec. 11. This figure rose to 13,140 as of Dec. 14.

It is quite uncommon to have many whales transacting on a network and even harder to maintain consistency over time. As of Nov. 15, the total number of whale transactions recorded on Cardano came in at 4,320, with a peak of 16,160 as of Nov. 9.

The Cardano whale action is well documented, with over $1.5 billion recorded on a single day earlier this week.

Implication for price

The Cardano whale action shows how much influence Cardano has in the broader Web3.0 ecosystem. The positive uptick in transaction count comes at a time when the digital currency is on a resurgence, with the price jumping 1.22% in the past 24 hours to $0.6269.

The expectation is that whale transactions can continually enhance sentiment on the market and help ADA on its resilience journey across the board.