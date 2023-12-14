Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are trying to get back to the bull run, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 3.31% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA might have set a local support level of $0.61. There are low chances of seeing any sharp moves by the end of the day, as most of the daily ATR has been passed.

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.62-$0.64 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate has made a false breakout of yesterday's bar peak. If the candle closes far from that mark, one can expect a correction to the $0.55 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

Form the midterm point of view, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the resistance of $0.6474. If bulls cannot fix above that mark, bears may locally seize the initiative, which might lead to a correction to the $0.55-$0.60 area.

ADA is trading at $0.6307 at press time.