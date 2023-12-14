Advertisement
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 14

Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect further rise of Cardano (ADA)?
Thu, 12/14/2023 - 15:55
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are trying to get back to the bull run, according to CoinMarketCap.

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 3.31% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA might have set a local support level of $0.61. There are low chances of seeing any sharp moves by the end of the day, as most of the daily ATR has been passed.

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.62-$0.64 is the more likely scenario.

On the bigger time frame, the rate has made a false breakout of yesterday's bar peak. If the candle closes far from that mark, one can expect a correction to the $0.55 zone soon.

Form the midterm point of view, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the resistance of $0.6474. If bulls cannot fix above that mark, bears may locally seize the initiative, which might lead to a correction to the $0.55-$0.60 area.

ADA is trading at $0.6307 at press time.

#Cardano Price Prediction
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

