Cardano (ADA) Opens Registration for Fund6 of Project Catalyst. Why Is This Important for the Ecosystem?

Here's how you can support Project Catalyst applicants with your Yoroi extension

On the eve of its much-anticipated smart contract launch, Cardano (ADA) shares the details of its largest community-driven initiative ever, Project Catalyst Fund6.

Three months, 150 projects, $4 million in ADA: Here are Project Catalyst's top foci

According to the official blog post by Input Output Global, the software development team behind Cardano (ADA) blockchain solutions, all enthusiasts of the platform can register for Project Catalyst Fund6.

NEW BLOG: #ProjectCatalyst Fund6 is the most ambitious fund yet, with $4M-worth $ADA up for grabs. That's more funding this time than in all previous rounds put together. So let's build! ⤵️ https://t.co/Gy3cg8dF49 — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) August 13, 2021

The sixth stage of Project Catalyst, a global funding program for Cardano-based dApps of all sorts, is going to be on-boarding approximately 150 projects. The net sum of funding for them is estimated at $4 million in ADA coins.

The IOG team defines 18 key challenges for this round, namely developer ecosystem, dApps and integrations, decision-making instruments, "Grow Africa, Grow Cardano" programs, Cardano's DeFi ecosystem scaling, staking security, non-English versions of Cardano's tools and so on.

Applications for funding (proposals) can be submitted Aug. 19-26, 2021, while voting will start in October 2021.

Yoroi wallet users can support their favorite projects

Thus, winners of the ProjectCatalyst Fund6 will be announced in early November 2021.

Starting from this phase, users can vote for their favorite projects with Yoroi wallet on Chrome, Firefox and Mobile browser extensions.

As per detailed instructions released by EMURGO, wallets eligible for voting need to hold at least 500 ADA (or $1,000 by press time).