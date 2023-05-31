Top Cardano Developer Unveils Epic Future Plans: Here's What to Expect

Wed, 05/31/2023 - 10:47
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Sebastien Guillemot reveals game-changing plans for Cardano and Milkomeda
Top Cardano Developer Unveils Epic Future Plans: Here's What to Expect
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Prominent blockchain developer and Cardano contributor Sebastien Guillemot has revealed the future plans for Cardano's ecosystem. When asked about the possibility of building trustless bridges and Layer 2 solutions, the developer highlighted the team's dedication to facilitating the construction of such innovations for Cardano as a whole.

Guillemot's Paima Studios had already made significant strides in this direction, releasing its own Layer 2 solution in April. This release allowed Cardano users to enjoy on-chain games using native token ADA, while also enabling users from other networks to partake in Cardano-based games.

Related
Cardano Outperforms Ethereum in Recent Crypto Development Activity

Building upon this progress, another Cardano developer, Input Output, launched Hydra on the main network in early May. Hydra comprises a family of Layer 2 protocols designed to enhance Cardano's scalability and adaptability, catering to diverse use cases that demand fast and cost-effective transactions.

More innovations in Cardano

Guillemot's recent statement emphasizes the primary focus within the Cardano developer environment on chain solutions, including multi-tiered layers and sidechains. Addressing the challenges faced by projects in raising funds across various chains, Guillemot introduced the Milkomeda Asset Consolidator (MACC). This innovative solution aims to gather capital from multiple chains and consolidate all sales into a single Cardano asset.

Related
Cardano Financial Smart Contracts Platform Marlowe Now Available on Mainnet: Details

According to Guillemot, the MACC will alleviate the liquidity hurdles faced by projects attempting to transition from their presale token to the asset for their final product. This consolidation feature streamlines the process, providing founders joining Cardano's DeFi environment with access to more capital, particularly due to low interest from venture capitalists. Guillemot envisions Cardano becoming the premier platform for raising capital in support of innovation.

#Cardano News #Blockchain News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image PEPE Is 'Dead Officially,' Dogecoin Community Claims
05/31/2023 - 09:39
PEPE Is 'Dead Officially,' Dogecoin Community Claims
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ethereum Whales Dropped All of Their Holdings: Bull Market Postponed?
05/31/2023 - 09:19
Ethereum Whales Dropped All of Their Holdings: Bull Market Postponed?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano Experiences Surge in DEX Volume With Meme Coin Trading
05/31/2023 - 08:57
Cardano Experiences Surge in DEX Volume With Meme Coin Trading
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya