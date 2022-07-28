Cardalonia (LONIA) Sold 50% of Its Presale Allocation

One of first mainstream Metaverse projects on Cardano (ADA) smashed through crucial milestone of its land sale

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cardalonia (LONIA), a unique Metaverse project on Cardano with playable tokenized avatars, invites the next generation of NFT investors to the closing phase of its LONIA token pre-sale.

Cardalonia (LONIA) Land NFT pre-sale accomplished major milestone

According to the official statement shared by the Cardalonia (LONIA) team, it sold over 50% of its Land NFTs in the first three weeks of the pre-sale campaign.

In the first three weeks (July 5-July 26), NFT enthusiasts claimed half of $LONIA, the utility token in Cardalonia’s Metaverse ecosystem.

Each Cardalonia Land token is a Cardano-based non-fungible token (NFT). The coordinates of these tokens can be customized and relocated on the Cardalonia. The tokens, in turn, can be freely traded on all third-party Cardano NFT marketplaces.

Ads

The pre-sale started on July 5 and will last for 45 days or until the full cap is reached, whichever comes first at fixed prices: 1 ADA token is equal to 12 LONIA coins.

NFT sale whitelisting campaign is underway: LONIA holders are welcome

Holders of LONIA, a core native cryptocurrency of the Cardalonia (LONIA) ecosystem, can be whitelisted for participation in the Land NFT sale. In order to book a spot, they should stake 7,000 LONIA minimum and have 200 ADA tokens in their wallet.

The snapshot of staking balances will be taken on Sept.1, 2022; The Land NFT sale will start then.

Staking in the Cardalonia (LONIA) ecosystem is carried out through a staking vault. LONIA tokens can be staked with up to 20% in APY. By press time, over 6 million LONIA tokens have been staked, while 175 active wallets are participating in staking operations.

As covered by U.Today previously, Cardalonia (LONIA) is a newbie-friendly Metaverse ecosystem on the largest proof-of-stake (PoS) network, Cardano (ADA). Its economics is underpinned by native cryptocurrency LONIA (on the top of the Cardano blockchain) and tokenized Land plots, Cardano’s NFTs.